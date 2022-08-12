US lawmakers are set to pass a $700bn spending bill, activity on European corporate bond markets has slowed to a near standstill and US initial public offerings have ground to a halt. Plus, Ben & Jerry’s is in a legal battle with parent company Unilever over sales in the disputed West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Corporate lawyers take it easy as US IPO market dries up

Unilever stops paying Ben & Jerry’s board members in Israel dispute

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.