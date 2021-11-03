“Marinated in hilarity” was how William Hogarth described the solders drinking, pissing, vomiting, stealing, brawling, flirting among the crowd in his painting “The March of the Guards to Finchley”. This arabesque of heads — glinting helmets, old men’s wigs, baby’s bonnets, lopsided bicorns, pugilists’ bald pates — presides over the entrance to Tate Britain’s exhibition Hogarth and Europe, promising the raucous tactility of a new 18th-century genre, the modern history comedy.

Hogarth’s boisterous Britain looks chaotic but knows where it is headed. Orderly troops march in the distance. The central grenadier steps forward with a singer whose ballad sheet supports the Hanoverians; he rejects a Jacobite news-hawker. The Union flag flutters. The artist patriotically offered the picture to George II — who rejected it as a mockery of his army. So Hogarth the entrepreneur sold it by raffle, donating tickets to his favourite charity, the Foundling Hospital, which won it.

How subversive was Hogarth? One reason the pictures live is their ambivalence. “His social criticism served insidiously to sustain the status quo” argues the Tate in what becomes, as the show unfolds, a toxic reading. It challenges two important, more persuasive recent exhibitions, Hogarth: Place and Progress at Sir John Soane’s Museum in 2019, and Hogarth, London Voices, London Lives at Pitzhanger Manor last year. Both claimed the opposite — with Hogarth a radical whose masterpieces “A Rake’s Progress” and “Marriage A-la-Mode” responded to the emerging public sphere in cities such as London, and gave voice to a middle and working-class previously unacknowledged in British art.

Hogarth’s ‘Marriage A-la-Mode: 2, The Tête à Tête’ (1743-45) © The National Gallery, London

These series are at the heart of Hogarth and Europe too, and remain inexhaustible: for energetic storytelling yoked to shimmering textural surfaces — fabrics, furnishings, the greedy Georgian material world — and for Hogarth’s tightrope walk between critique and empathy. They are Enlightenment triumphs — not only in the secular subjects but for the freedom Hogarth offers audiences to consider, reassess, shift viewpoints.

Every detail carries satirical and emotional weight, and Hogarth’s genius is to tie modern populist imagery to painterly brilliance and high-art tropes. Tom Rakewell in “The Orgy” swoons to syphilitic flesh amid a whirl of conspicuous consumption — silk stockings, rustling satin, polished silver — then dies in “The Madhouse” as a monumental nude posed like a Pietà. The wretched wife in “The Lady’s Death” in “Marriage A-la-Mode” is still uttering her last cry when her avaricious father slips off her wedding ring to sell it, an anecdotal twist, but the picture’s symbolic force comes from the mangy dog disrupting a refined white tablecloth still life — a homage to Chardin.

Jean-Baptiste Siméon Chardin’s ‘Still Life: The Kitchen Table’ (1733-34) © National Galleries of Scotland

Initially, “the basic premise” of Hogarth and Europe, says Tate, was “to respond to Brexit”, linking “cosmopolitan, outward-looking” Hogarth to European contemporaries. Remnants of that promising concept survive: both specific connections — Chardin’s exquisitely disarrayed, large “The White Tablecloth” and “The Lady’s Death” — and shared strategies.

Canaletto’s resplendent “The Grand Walk, Vauxhall Gardens”, Philippe Mercier’s delicate “Comedians by a Fountain”, Nicolas Lancret’s ritualised drama of seduction “The Four Times of Day”, Cornelis Troost’s bizarre, scurrilous “Misled: The Ambassador of the Rascals Exposes Himself from a Window” all showcase, as Hogarth does, 18th-century democratising and economic forces that favoured bourgeois spectacle, blurring boundaries between the theatrical and real.

William Hogarth, ‘The Beggar’s Opera’ (1731) © Tate

In one of the earliest depictions of an English stage performance, “The Beggars’ Opera” (c1728), characterising prime minister Walpole as highwayman Macheath, Hogarth employs French rococo gestures, laughs at Italian grand opera and burlesques British politics. He repeated the tableau format in 1732 in his inaugural conversation piece, “The Cholmondeley Family”: framed by curtains, the parents are frozen figures hemmed in by bookcases that seem unstable facades; the sons clamber over tilting volumes. Their mother is dead — the portrait is posthumous — and their father, turning from them, grief-stricken. Things and people alike are collapsing.

“My picture is my stage, and men and women my players,” Hogarth said. His breadth and humanity is Shakespearean; his characters, beginning with himself, every inch Georgian: mostly robust, self-made British entrepreneurs and empiricists.

William Hogarth, ‘The Painter and his Pug’ (1745) © Tate

In “The Painter and his Pug” Hogarth looks out, clear-eyed, plain-faced, alert and pugnacious as his dog. Bursting against the picture plane, “George Arnold”, squat, heavy-jowled, jutting chin, ruddy complexion, warm, common-sense expression, is a pioneering image of comfortable, non-aristocratic masculinity. It is not just that Hogarth’s figures “seem to breathe”, as novelist Henry Fielding wrote, they “appear to think”.

“Hogarth’s freedom of opinion, his critical freedom, the freedom of his characters . . . might seem to be something always to defend,” says Tate. But no: “Enlightenment ideas were mainly produced by and benefited white men from the middle and upper classes. The concept of European superiority deepened, entrenching ideas about nation, personal identity and racial difference, manifested in the horrors of transatlantic slavery.” This warning is inscribed in room one, and variations on it reiterated throughout. It is, in effect, an instruction not to enjoy the paintings.

Censorious and often barely relevant captions accompany major works. George Arnold “looks as if he may get up again soon. This is in stark contrast to the idle way some of Hogarth’s other sitters languish, as if recalling or recovering from sexual ecstasy. Arnold was newly rich, a member of the ascendant class of English merchants, many of whom profited from colonial trade.”

The gorgeously individualised sketches “Heads of Six of Hogarth’s Servants”, an affectionate ages of man and woman progression from nervous below-stairs arrivals to protective, competent or warily knowing older staff, carry the admonition: “Such apparently informal studies seem to suggest a new spirit of individualism, but inequities of race and social status persisted.”

William Hogarth, ‘The Heads of Six of Hogarth’s Servants’ (c1750-55) © Tate

As the show evolved, Tate says, wider processes of “decolonising art history” altered its emphasis “to highlight that to speak to a European culture is also to speak to global networks, movements . . . and exclusions”. Minor paintings such as John Greenwood’s naive-style “Sea Captains Carousing in Suriname” attended by slaves record, apparently without criticism, an appalling reality. Hogarth’s scenes on occasion include black servants — a caption by Lubaina Himid (“to her I am simply a black body rippling with exotic otherness”) provides commentary — and he may have connected them to demonstrations of luxury. But focusing so intensively on colonial references peripheral to his work blocks the true Hogarth: the innovator expanding the vision of what art could be, and for whom.

How dispiriting — and unprecedented for a major exhibition — that the catalogue cover front has no picture: Hogarth cancelled

The hang, around overlapping themes (“Artists and Cities”, “High Life”, “The New Europeans”), is muddled; frequently the show morphs into mere sociology lesson. And how dispiriting — and unprecedented for a major exhibition — that the catalogue cover front has no picture: Hogarth cancelled.

Yes, it is essential to give postcolonial and feminist perspectives. But Tate itself has proved there are better, nuanced, show-not-tell ways: its superb 2007 Hogarth retrospective opened with Paula Rego’s searing version of “Marriage”, and Yinka Shonibare’s exuberant costume drama photographs “Diary of a Victorian Dandy” — a black rake with white servants.

Such inventive responses to beloved works allowed then what is, alarmingly, forbidden at Tate today: simultaneously to celebrate a historic master and to forge fresh understanding of the past.

To March 20, tate.org.uk

