Activist investor Cevian Capital amasses $1bn stake in Ericsson

One of Europe’s most prominent activist investors has spent $1bn amassing a 5.6 per cent stake in struggling Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

Cevian Capital, which has been involved in companies from Danske Bank and Switzerland’s ABB to Volvo Group and ThyssenKrupp, is now the second biggest shareholder by capital in Ericsson and the third biggest by votes.

Cevian will seek to join Investor and Industrivarden, the two Swedish investment companies that have dominated the ownership of Ericsson, on the company’s nomination committee, which proposes board directors to the annual meeting. In US trading after the close of markets in Europe, Ericsson’s shares rose 2 per cent on the news.

Cevian manages $15bn, making it one of Europe’s biggest activist investors but, unlike some hedge funds, it is well known for taking a less aggressive and more constructive approach through the boardroom. On average, it holds its stakes for about five years. It is currently also a large investor in RSA Insurance in the UK, Metso in Finland, Bilfinger in Germany and Rexel in France.

Ericsson has been under pressure for some time as it faces fierce competition from a revitalised Nokia and China’s Huawei. The Swedish group fired its chief executive last year and brought in Börje Ekholm, a former lieutenant of the influential Wallenberg family at Investor, as his replacement in January.

Mr Ekholm has promised to double its profit margin by next year by cost cutting and potentially selling its loss-making media business. But the scale of the task was underlined by first-quarter results that saw an 11 per cent decline in revenue from a year earlier and a plunge to a dramatic SKr12.3bn due to writedowns, restructuring charges and problems with certain contracts.

Ericsson’s credit rating was cut to junk status by Moody’s this month as a result of its deteriorating outlook.

Swedish media last week reported about a secret meeting between Christer Gardell, one of Cevian’s co-founders, and Leif Johansson, the embattled chairman of Ericsson.

Mr Gardell said on Tuesday night: “We believe in Ericsson‘s long-term potential. We agree with much of the plan that the company presented in March. The key to Ericsson’s success is now in the execution of the plan.”

Cevian amassed its stake over nearly two months, starting at the end of March, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It paid the equivalent of $1.056bn for its stake. Investor owns 5.9 per cent of Ericsson’s capital but controls 21.8 per cent of its votes, thanks to vote-heavy Class A shares while Industrivarden has 2.6 per cent of the capital and 15.1 per cent of the vote.

Mr Gardell has previously criticised class A shares to the Financial Times as entrenching “incompetence”.