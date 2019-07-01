Constanze Stelzenmüller’s opinion article (“German radical right threatens the survival of democracy”, June 26) was good — factual and not alarmist.

Alternative for Germany, if that’s what one agrees to label “rightwing”, has held steady at 13 per cent of the vote according to monthly surveys carried out at federal level in 2019. One would get a different result from a close-up of political preferences in selected east German states. There, the AfD is about to replace the CDU as the strongest political force. And that’s not going to go away in the short term. The percentage ranges in question oscillate between 22 and 29. Historical data also shows that when Hitler was offered the government in 1933 his Nazi party was not in a controlling position, having not more than 33 per cent of the seats in the Reichstag. What I am saying is we cannot be complacent.

Neither can we be despondent. One strong trend in Germany that is not mentioned in Ms Stelzenmüller’s article is the seemingly unstoppable rise of the Greens that are about to replace the CDU as the number one force nationwide. Monthly polls show the Greens at a solid 26 per cent, while the CDU and CSU are hanging on with an aggregate 27 per cent.

So far, the single most important success for the Greens at the ballot box came in two consecutive state elections in Baden-Württemberg, arguably Germany’s most affluent federal state comparable in territory and population to Belgium. Baden-Württemberg is home to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, world-class engineering companies such as Herrenknecht and Liebherr, as well as biotechnology and solar cell enterprises operating on a global stage. There, the Greens have become the leading political force with a Green state government led by a Green prime minister (governor) currently in his second term. There, the CDU has become a junior partner to the Greens. Also, the Greens hold mayoral seats in a number of cities, such as the state capital city of Stuttgart as well as in college cities such as Freiburg and Tübingen.

There is no AfD mayor in any city anywhere in Germany; there is no AfD participation in any state government and, therefore, no AfD vote in the German state council, the Bundesrat, the country’s co-legislative chamber next to the Bundestag. Finally, almost needless to say, there is no AfD state prime minister (governor).

Harry Elhardt

Brussels, Belgium