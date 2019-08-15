Print this page

US equities fell 3 per cent on Wednesday on fears of slowing global growth, while bond markets signalled the chances of a mounting recession and WeWork unveiled its prospectus for a $3bn-$4bn initial public offering. Plus, UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn sets out a proposal for a temporary government that would help delay Brexit, Canada’s ethics watchdog says Justin Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest law and PayPal targets growing demand from India’s mobile users.

