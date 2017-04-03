Vitol’s 2016 profits jump on asset sales

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, recorded a 25 per cent jump in profits last year, boosted by a robust trading performance and the sale of a pipeline and terminal in Texas.

The privately owned company posted net income of $2bn in the year to December, up from just over $1.6bn in 2015, according to people who have seen the results. Vitol, which does not make its full financial information public, declined to comment.

Stripping out $500m of gains from asset sales and other items, underlying profits were $1.6bn, roughly the same as in 2015.

Overall, Vitol’s core trading performance was weaker in 2016 than in 2015 because of more challenging market conditions, the people said.

However, the figures, which are unaudited and subject to revision, show how Vitol was able to quickly adapt to more challenging market conditions and take advantage of rapidly rising prices for assets in the hottest region of the US shale industry.

In September, the company sold a crude terminal and a gathering system in the Permian Basin to Sunoco Logistics Partners for almost $800m.

The company carefully guards its financial results, releasing only a handful of numbers to the media. These typically include trading volumes and turnover but not profits or net debt, which stood at $1.2bn in 2015. Vitol’s rivals include Glencore, Trafigura, Mercuria and Gunvor.

In a review of its performance published at the end of March, Vitol said it had shipped a record amount of crude oil, petrol and diesel last year, handling more than 7m barrels a day of fuel as demand in key markets such as the US surged.

The company said turnover was $152bn, down from $168bn a year earlier because of a lower average oil price over 2016.

$500m gains from asset sales and other items, meaning underlying profits were $1.6bn, roughly the same as in 2015

Vitol’s chairman and chief executive Ian Taylor described the company’s performance as “solid” despite challenging market conditions in the public review. In 2016 there were fewer opportunities for oil traders to make money by storing oil and selling it later for a higher price.

Separately, Gunvor reported full-year net profit of $315m for 2016 on Monday, with underlying profits rising year on year after the company successfully replaced volumes following the sale of two large oil terminals and shuttering its metals business.

The Swiss headquartered group, run by Swede Torbjorn Tornqvist, said it grew oil, natural gas and coal volumes to 187m metric tonnes in 2016 from 180m metric tonnes the prior year, despite the sale of the UST-Luga and Novorossiysk oil terminals in Russia, which once made up a large proportion of its business.

Net profit was down 75 per cent from the prior year’s $1.25bn that included the proceeds from the terminal sales. That money was largely used by Mr Tornqvist to sever the final ties to Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko with whom he confounded the company.

“The figure represents an increase in underlying profit year over year,” Gunvor said in a statement.