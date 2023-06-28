This is an audio transcript of the Behind the Money podcast episode: ‘How a big biotech’s start-up gamble went wrong’

Michela Tindera

About three years ago, a biotech company called Illumina decided to make a big acquisition.

[VOICE CLIP OF FRANCIS DESOUZA]

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on such short notice.

Michela Tindera

That’s Francis de Souza, the CEO of Illumina at the time, speaking on an investor relations call in September 2020.

[VOICE CLIP OF FRANCIS DESOUZA]

I’m excited to share that earlier this morning, we announced an agreement to acquire Grail and to work together to launch a new era in cancer detection.

Michela Tindera

This acquisition, valued at $8bn, was presented as a way for Illumina, a company that makes gene sequencing machines to corner a new market in the realm of cancer screening and detection. Now see, Illumina is in its own right a major player in biotech. Here’s the FT’s US pharmaceutical correspondent Jamie Smyth.

Jamie Smyth

Illumina is the largest gene sequencing company in the world. It has about 80 per cent market share of the machines which are able to study and sequence people’s DNA. And that is a revolutionary new technology which is really helping to discover drugs that can target new diseases.

Michela Tindera

And Illumina’s new acquisition, Grail, is a biotech start-up that’s in the process of developing another potentially revolutionary technology. What they’re working on is a test that can screen for lots of different types of cancer by analysing a person’s blood and Grail is called Grail because, well . . .

Jamie Smyth

It’s like the Holy Grail in oncology to have one simple test which can detect cancer in all the different parts of your body. It would be an incredible thing if it could be proven to work.

Michela Tindera

The potential to help people with these tests could be massive, and so could the potential payout. Picture what that could mean for Illumina, a company that would not only have a near monopoly on gene sequencing technology, but also a major cancer screening test.

Jamie Smyth

If you look at the US, you know, you can have a hundred million people over 50 years of age. There could be huge revenue-generating potential. We’re talking tens of billions of dollars of revenue each year. It could push it up the ranks to be one of the largest companies in the US.

Michela Tindera

But before Illumina could unlock that potential revenue, they would need to spend a lot of money to bring Grail’s product into the market. When Illumina acquired Grail, Grail needed help funding really expensive things like its clinical trials that would one day hopefully earn them US Food and Drug Administration approval.

Jamie Smyth

It’s extremely expensive to try and prove this technology worked, so it needed the money to do that. So Illumina seemed like the perfect benefactor.

Michela Tindera

This would be just one of many expenses for Illumina, and soon things would start to add up and Illumina would find itself in a balancing act trying to fund this high-risk but high-potential start-up while also trying to keep their shareholders happy.

Jamie Smyth

It costs a fortune and you’ve got to have a backer that’s prepared to back you all the way. I think investors began to worry that this whole ambitious strategy of buying Grail had just gone wrong.

Michela Tindera

And then one of Wall Street’s most feared corporate raiders came knocking and launched the biggest proxy battle of the year.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

I’m Michela Tindera from the Financial Times. It looked like Illumina could have the chance to strike gold when it switched gears and announced plans to acquire a company with a different business three years ago. But then Illumina’s stock price fell and an activist investor campaign took off. Today, on Behind the Money, we’re looking at whether investors hungry for returns will get in the way of a start-up’s ambitious goals.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The relationship between Grail and Illumina begins roughly a decade ago. The scientific breakthrough that was at the heart of Grail’s cancer screening technology actually came from a scientist inside one of Illumina’s labs.

Jamie Smyth

A scientist, Meredith Halks-Miller, was looking at prenatal tests, and she was doing gene sequencing in these. She was looking at the samples of mothers’ blood to determine if there was any foetal abnormalities. And she started to see a curious pattern of defects in the genes. And she thought, eureka, this can only be cancer. So she continued, she went to her bosses, she said, this looks like it could be an amazing discovery. And they started to work on validating and proving that that’s what it really was.

Michela Tindera

This was the beginning of something potentially groundbreaking.

Jamie Smyth

I think it was a huge discovery because if you look at the cancer screening test that we have right now, like mammograms, they tend to be quite labour intensive and invasive. So if you could just get a single blood draw and check for different cancers at once, well, this could be potentially very powerful.

Michela Tindera

And that initial discovery was the catalyst for tons of research and money to fly into this field. And in 2017, Illumina spun this new cancer screening company out on to its own. And that company was called Grail.

Jamie Smyth

They got more than 2 billion of investment from the likes of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, the Chinese company Tencent. So these were really high profile investors. And they began to do tests of the product to try and validate it and get it to work. And this actually coincided with a very robust period in the funding environment in the biotech sector. So there was a lot of money sloshing around at the time.

Michela Tindera

By 2020, the data that Grail was producing for its tests was looking good. And Illumina, Grail’s former home, was taking notice.

Jamie Smyth

Illumina suddenly got very interested in it and thought this could be a revolutionary technology which fits very well with its gene sequencing business. And so it actually bought back Grail for $8bn and that was a huge sum in 2020.

Michela Tindera

Illumina announced its plans to acquire Grail in September 2020, but not long after some issues started to crop up that would threaten the future of the deal.

Jamie Smyth

Illumina came up against this antitrust problem in both the US and the EU. So basically regulators looked at Illumina’s dominant position in the gene sequencing market and they felt that if it was allowed to buy Grail, it would really hamper competition in this emerging area of multi-cancer early detection testing. So both the US and the EU tried to block the deal.

Michela Tindera

When regulators get involved in a deal, that’s usually a sign for company executives to pump the brakes. But Illumina did something else.

Jamie Smyth

Illumina did something which was very unusual. It closed the deal even though, you know, these two regulators, the FTC and the European Commission, had said they had big concerns about this transaction.

Michela Tindera

So in 2021, Illumina closed this deal and officially acquired Grail, despite what regulators in the US and Europe were telling them to do.

Jamie Smyth

And of course, what happened is it just got caught up in all this litigation. Both Brussels and the FTC issued divestment orders. They asked Illumina to sell Grail, and that prompted Illumina to launch a major legal fight against these orders.

Michela Tindera

So Illumina is getting caught up in litigation with regulators about Grail, when meanwhile, a second issue starts to reveal itself. The biotech stock boom that was happening at the height of the pandemic starts to fizzle out.

Jamie Smyth

When Illumina bought Grail, it was the peak of the biotech market, and so a lot of stocks were quite overvalued. This was during the height of Covid. Money was rushing in from investors into the biotech sector. But there was this general move out of biotech stocks as the pandemic eased.

Michela Tindera

And then there’s a third issue.

Jamie Smyth

So last year, Illumina began to suffer operational problems. So it had two profit warnings. And really, the company began to face tough competition from a crop of early-stage companies. One of them was Ultima Genomics, which announced that it could sequence the genome for a cost of $100, which is about half of what Illumina could do. We also saw BGI, a huge Chinese competitor, enter the US market for the first time after winning a patent dispute with Illumina. And of course, at this time, Illumina’s management are all wrapped up in the antitrust issues so that they were quite distracted from their core business. And so by the end of 2022, we had Illumina announcing a cost-cutting plan and it said it was going to slash 5 per cent of its workforce.

Michela Tindera

Now, keep in mind Illumina’s 80 per cent market share meant that the company had been able to make their investors a lot of consistent money for many years. These new developments seem to be threatening that.

Jamie Smyth

As investors began to look at this, you know, they felt that what’s this gene sequencing company doing, buying a sort of niche cancer test company. You know, it’s a distraction from the core business of Illumina, which is actually really profitable. So investors would get wary.

Michela Tindera

Meanwhile, the clock was ticking for Grail to get over their own big hurdle — FDA approval. Getting approval from the FDA is a crucial step for any biotech company. In Grail’s case, that approval would open doors to being added to national cancer screening programs. That’s like how doctors advise people over a certain age to get mammograms or pap tests or colonoscopies.

Jamie Smyth

And then they’re hoping that insurance companies and possibly even US government-run health insurers will begin to cover the tests. And that would really expand the use of these tests to the population, which may need them most.

Michela Tindera

Getting added to a screening program would also unlock that big money that we heard about earlier. While Grail was working on getting that full FDA approval, the start-up actually began selling its test in 2021, making it available to people in the US with a doctor’s prescription. Because it hasn’t been fully approved by the FDA yet, the test is labelled as a laboratory-developed test. In some cases, these tests have already started helping people.

Jamie Smyth

I spoke to some patients who had taken the test who were really enthusiastic. One of them, Valerie Caro. You know she was in her mid-fifties. She was reading a book about cancer and these different types of tests. And she came across the Grail test. She got it and then got a positive signal for cancer in the gallbladder. So she did a follow-up test and underwent surgery. She underwent chemo. She’s in recovery now, but she says this test really saved her life. So she’s recommending others to follow her example and take it.

Michela Tindera

But Jamie says not everyone feels like Valerie.

Jamie Smyth

We’ve got a lot of critics out there who say they’re trying to sell these things to the public before they’re fully proven that they actually work. They say they haven’t done enough testing and they haven’t done the right trials yet to really prove that these products should be out in the market.

Michela Tindera

In Grail’s case. I spoke with the company’s president, Joshua Ofman, back in May.

Joshua Ofman

We’ve done, you know, a very robust analytical and clinical validation, and that’s really the requirement to have a diagnostic test or a screening test that’s ready for use in patients. We’ve received all the appropriate certifications and approvals needed to do that. Under the lab-developed test pathway.

Michela Tindera

Ofman also told me that they’re going above and beyond those steps by using the tests they’re selling now to collect even more real-world data. Right now, Grail’s in the process of conducting their largest study yet inside the UK.

Jamie Smyth

It’s got one of the largest ever clinical trials of the cancer screening test ongoing in the UK with the National Health Service. So they’re going to screen 140,000 people over at least three years.

Michela Tindera

The purpose of the trial will be to figure out if Grail’s test, along with other more standard cancer screenings, can detect cancer at an early stage. And if patients have a higher chance of successful treatment if they’re found to have cancer.

Jamie Smyth

And if that happens, you would then look to see if it gets FDA approval. That would lead to a much wider adoption of this test across the US.

Michela Tindera

But Grail’s also in a race against time.

Jamie Smyth

So Grail faces an economic challenge at the minute. Its operating costs are about $700mn a year and its revenues last year were $55 million. So you can see that it’s causing huge losses to move ahead in this development stage. Those currently are being borne by its owner, Illumina. So it is facing severe economic challenges over the last 12 months because its core business of gene sequencing has also suffered somewhat. And then it’s having to shoulder this burden of investing lots and lots of money in Grail to get it out into the market.

Michela Tindera

As I mentioned, I spoke with Grail’s president back at the end of May, and I also asked him about how Grail was managing these losses.

Joshua Ofman

This has been in our plan the whole time. Grail was spun out from Illumina, as you know, and, you know, raised a lot of capital because they recognised that embarking on something that will fully change the paradigm for cancer detection was going to be a long-term investment and was going to take enormous resources and enormous studies. And so this has always been on Grail’s plan to make these types of investments over this period of time.

Michela Tindera

So while Ofman said this was in Grail’s plans, this wasn’t necessarily in the plans of Illumina’s investors.

Jamie Smyth

You know, it had this 80 per cent market share. The type of investors that invest in those companies, they’re not that interested in doing a complete bet on a start-up. It’s a completely different type of investment thesis. So I think that’s why Illumina’s investors are concerned. You know, they bought in to the company for one reason and then the management changed the name of the game halfway through.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Michela Tindera

So to recap, since Illumina first announced its acquisition of Grail in September 2020, a lot has happened. Illumina has been hit with challenges from regulators. Their stock has been struggling. They face new competitors in their core business. And Grail hasn’t struck gold with its own test yet either. And so for all of these reasons, enter the feared activist investor Carl Icahn.

Jamie Smyth

So Carl Icahn is this 87-year-old legendary corporate raider. You know, he’s the inspiration behind Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. And his big aim is to go in and restructure poorly run companies.

Michela Tindera

By March of this year, Icahn had amassed a small 1.4 per cent stake in Illumina worth some $400mn. His next step, sit down and write a letter to Illumina’s shareholders that naturally quoted Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet.

Jamie Smyth

There’s a famous line in Hamlet where one of the guards says, “Something’s rotten in the state of Denmark.” And so Icahn starts off his letter to other shareholders by saying, “something’s rotten in the state of Illumina”.

Michela Tindera

And that something rotten, Icahn, said was Illumina’s purchase of Grail.

Jamie Smyth

Icahn said this idea of buying Grail hasn’t gone well. You know, it had made this $8bn acquisition of Grail in 2020. It paid a lot for that. That was the peak of the biotech boom. So it paid way over the odds. And then, you know, Illumina came up against this antitrust problem in both the US and the EU.

Michela Tindera

Icahn had two main objectives in his campaign. One, he said that Illumina should spin off Grail. And two, he wanted to obtain three seats on Illumina’s board, including the seats of Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza and Illumina’s chair John Thompson.

Jamie Smyth

So he said those two leaders of the company were actually too intimately connected because they had worked together at a previous company, so they knew each other very well. And he made these allegations that DeSouza had actually handpicked all the board members and there was a lack of independence on the board.

Michela Tindera

Illumina has denied those comments about the executives.

Jamie Smyth

The campaign got quite nasty. Even Francis DeSouza’s divorce got brought into it in one of Carl Icahn’s letters to investors.

Michela Tindera

So we have Icahn on one side. He wants Illumina to sell Grail. He thinks it’s holding the company back from those steady returns and growth that shareholders have grown used to. On the other side, we have the Illumina execs, the CEO and the chair. They can see the potential for Grail’s products. But which side would the shareholders choose?

[MUSIC PLAYING]

It all came to a head last month at Illumina’s annual shareholder meeting.

Jamie Smyth

So usually whenever companies hold their annual meetings, everybody’s invited. But in this case, Illumina did not provide access to the media to their annual meeting, which is quite an unusual move. And I think that reflects just the sensitivity the company had in the midst of this heated battle with Carl Icahn. So we had to rely on talking to shareholders about what happened in the meeting. But what we saw was that only one of Icahn’s board nominees got elected, a man called Andrew Tenno. So he got elected to the board. And that meant that the chairman, John Thompson, a very experienced chairman, is a former Microsoft chairman. He was actually ousted from the Illumina board. So that was a success for Carl Icahn, but his two other nominees didn’t get elected. So in a sense, what we got was a bit of a score draw we would say, you know, so Icahn got rid of the chairman, but he didn’t get rid of the chief executive. He got one man on the board, but he didn’t get the two others that would really enable him to shape the corporate strategy of Illumina.

Michela Tindera

So this conclusion wasn’t necessarily enough to push things forward in one direction or another. But then in June, there was another development.

[YAHOO FINANCE CLIP]

Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza has officially stepped down. That follows pressure from Carl Icahn to remove himself from the position after DeSouza’s push to acquire healthcare company Grail.

Jamie Smyth

Earlier this month. On a Sunday morning at about 8am, we got an email from Illumina announcing that Francis DeSouza was resigning from the company. The resignation occurred with immediate effect and he didn’t get any termination pay off, although he is going to stay on at the company until next month as an adviser until the company can find a replacement as chief executive.

Michela Tindera

Wow. So what does it mean now that he’s on his way out?

Jamie Smyth

So, you know, this is a big deal. DeSouza was the key proponent for retaining Grail within Illumina, and most analysts expect that the company will now move more quickly to either spin off Grail or at least announce a plan, a strategy to do so. So I think when we see the new CEO appointed, probably have to wait a couple of weeks and then I think we’ll get some message as to where Illumina is going to go in terms of Grail. I think really, you know, when we look at this whole Illumina-Grail situation, you know, it’s a great example of how chief executives have to be very careful if they’re going to ignore regulators and they have to be extremely careful if they’re going to ignore shareholders, especially when their core business is declining somewhat.

Michela Tindera

So where do you see things going next from here? What happens to these disputes that Illumina’s having with regulators?

Jamie Smyth

Most people think that the legal cases could well continue because they’re going to set a really important precedent in antitrust law. And actually, Illumina might be loath to drop its legal cases because it probably wants to give itself as much flexibility as possible in terms of how it spins off or sells Grail. And if it happened to win those cases, obviously it would be able to take any path that it chooses with regard to Grail, possibly even holding on to it, although it’s not clear that shareholders would agree with that.

Michela Tindera

So what do you think happens to Grail? What does DeSouza’s leaving mean for them?

Jamie Smyth

I think analysts have said that it’s a perilous situation for Grail, mainly because of the huge amounts of money that it’s investing to try and get the clinical trial complete in the UK. So the problem for Grail is, that if Illumina spins it out, who’s going to take up the slack? The whole context for biotech companies has changed in terms of funding over the last two years. This is no longer the pandemic era when investors were basically sending huge amounts of money into biotech stocks and interest rates were at rock bottom. We’ve seen interest rates rising and more scepticism towards the biotech sector. So it’s much more difficult to fund ambitious programs like this.

Michela Tindera

A tougher market only underscores the challenges that may be ahead for Grail.

Jamie Smyth

I think the Illumina battle over Grail really shows how difficult it can be for a monopoly player, a big established company, to absorb and fund the development of a very risky yet high potential start up like Grail.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Michela Tindera

Behind the Money is hosted by me, Michela Tindera. Saffeya Ahmed is our producer. Topher Forhecz is our executive producer. Sound design and mixing by Sam Giovinco. Cheryl Brumley is the global head of audio. Thanks for listening. See you next week.