Specification:

  • Changing Spaces

Wealth inequality rises in Britain after decade of stability

  • Describe the difference in wealth between the top 10% of households in the UK and the bottom half of the population. How has this level of inequality in the UK changed over the last 14 years?

  • Outline the factors which have driven this increase in inequality

  • With reference to the graph ‘wealth is unequally distributed in Great Britain’ describe the variation in wealth components for different deciles

  • Discuss the measures which could be introduced to reduce the current level of wealth inequality

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

