In a Labor Day special episode, as Philip Morris International enters into merger talks with Altria, we take a look at the evolution of the tobacco industry. Plus, the World Bank estimates that in 2019, some 270m migrants globally will send a combined $689bn back home. We take a look at remittances and the way they are affecting economies.

