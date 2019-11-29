Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US political parties develop new technology that will access voters through the phone contacts of their supporters, OECD data shows the European Union is hit hard by the global trade slowdown and premium economy class overtakes business on several airline carriers as the most profitable seats. Plus, the latest on Japan South Korea tensions. The FT’s Edward White explains why South Korean forced labour victims are being lobbied to drop their claims for reparations.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.