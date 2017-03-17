Former VW chairman in talks to sell majority of Porsche shares

The former chairman of Volkswagen, Ferdinand Piëch, is in talks to sell the vast majority of his shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company that controls the carmaker.

Mr Piëch, who is the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, designer of the VW Beetle, was for years the patriarch of the Volkswagen empire, building it into one of the world’s largest car manufacturers during a two decade tenure at its helm.

He quit as chairman of VW Group in April 2015, five months before the diesel scandal that rocked the carmaker came to light, after a power struggle with other directors at the company.

But he remains a significant shareholder in Porsche SE, the holding group co-owned by the Porsche and Piëch families, which has 52 per cent of the voting rights in VW Group.

Porsche SE said on Friday that the two families are in “negotiations” over whether Mr Piëch “shall transfer the major part of their indirectly held ordinary shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE to further members of the Porsche and Piëch families”.

It added: “At present, it is still unforeseeable whether the aforesaid changes in the shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur”.

The Porsche and Piëch families have first refusal on any sale of Mr Piëch’s shareholding, which is 14.7 per cent of the voting shares of Porsche SE and is worth about €1bn.

If the sale does go ahead, Mr Piech will still retain a small stake in the business.

Between them the families own half of the company’s shares, but all of the voting rights. The remainder of the shares are publicly traded, but do not contain any voting rights.

Exact details of the split within Porsche SE are difficult to calculate, but the Porsche family’s holding of the voting shares is estimated at 53-55 per cent, with the Piech family holding the remainder.

52% Voting rights held by the Porsche and Piëch families in VW Group

A spokesman for Mr Piëch did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Mr Piëch’s talks to offload his shares were first reported by German weekly newspaper Der Spiegel on Friday morning.

He is currently on the supervisory board of Porsche SE, which has six members, but may lose his seat at the upcoming annual meeting on May 30.

The families have to submit a single list of candidates for the positions by mid-April, and may exclude his name from the ballot.

The supervisory board meets quarterly, and Mr Piëch attended its most recent meeting, which was earlier this month.

Mr Piëch has faced questions from public prosecutors in Braunschweig over when he learnt about the carmaker’s diesel cheating.

VW admitted in September 2015, five months after Mr Piëch resigned the chairmanship, that it had sold 11m diesel cars worldwide which contained cheating software that masked emissions of poisonous nitrogen oxides when in laboratory conditions.