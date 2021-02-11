Dutch capital surpassed London as Europe’s largest share trading centre last month due to Brexit
Amsterdam surpassed London as Europe’s largest share trading centre last month, Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell has pledged to keep monetary policy loose to support the struggling US labour market, and the World Health Organization recommended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults. Plus, Italy will receive €200bn from the EU’s coronavirus recovery fund to help revive its economy. The FT’s Brussels bureau chief, Sam Fleming, explains what is at stake for Italy and the EU.
Amsterdam ousts London as Europe’s top share trading hub
Powell stresses patience in pledge to keep monetary policy loose
WHO recommends use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
‘We expect Italy to do its homework’: Draghi and the EU recovery fund
