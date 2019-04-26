With Wall Street climbing into record territory this week, investors may well think the book has closed on the financial turmoil of late 2018. Such comfort, amply illustrated by slumbering market volatility, may prove misplaced this summer.

Negligible market volatility has supported an impressive rebound in prices for riskier assets such as equities and high-yield debt so far this year. Global government bond yields have fallen appreciably and remain low, courtesy of the aggressive pivot made by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. That stance shows little sign of abating as easy policy intentions flowed abundantly at the latest policy meetings this week held by officials in Canada, Sweden and Japan.

Anxiety, however, never lurks far from the surface, particularly when the V-shaped recovery in global equities and credit requires validation of a stronger economy in the coming months. A less dismal than feared corporate earnings season suggests equity investors have scope for optimism, but they need to see a sustained acceleration in the global economy.

As the nervy waiting game plays out for investors, it has become apparent how many central banks are nervous. In the case of Sweden’s Riksbank, a dovish policy outlook after its meeting on Wednesday included kicking off an 18-month-long bond-buying programme from July. The bar for resuming quantitative easing is low and Sweden may be followed by others before too long.

In market terms, the race among central banks to soothe investors has registered in recent days through currency trading, with the US dollar flexing its muscles. This trend is problematic for a 2019 investment narrative that favours a weak or moribund reserve currency. A strong dollar inflicted plenty of pain last year, hitting emerging markets hard and highlighting the reliance of the global financial system on debt denominated in the US currency.

The abrupt shift to the policy sidelines by the Fed has reinvigorated Wall Street with low bond yields bolstering the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings multiple, while earnings expectations over the next 12 months have flatlined. A resurgent dollar would present a challenge.

Plenty of US companies operate globally and a stronger dollar challenges their offshore revenues, which are already at risk from moderating economic activity. A stronger dollar also chips against the dovish policy stance of the Fed as it tightens financial conditions, and reduces the prices of imports, thereby challenging the central bank’s efforts to meet its 2 per cent inflation target.

Further gains in oil this week, with Brent crude extending its impressive 2019 rebound briefly above $75 a barrel, spurred by the Trump administration saying it would end waivers on its sanctions against oil exported by Iran, has yet to fire up bond market expectations of inflation. Instead, higher oil prices against a backdrop of moderating economic growth are seen acting more as a tax on consumers, representing another headwind for global activity.

The dollar’s rise is being driven by a US economy that no longer has the 2018 tax stimulus tailwind, but still looks a lot less ugly than others. Also helping bolster the dollar is the fact that US Treasury and corporate bond yields sit well above those of many other developed countries, with some large investors increasingly looking to buy dollar assets without hedging the currency risk.

Dollar strength comes not just against developed world rivals, led by the euro near a two-year low.

JPMorgan’s index of emerging market currencies has been range bound for some time, with many observers thinking it was simply marking time before a weaker dollar would spark the next big move higher. Instead, EM currencies are on the slide, with the JPM index back where it began the year. Also spurring a case of the jitters is the view that Beijing’s stimulus may not provide the kind of global boost as seen before, with a focus on Chinese consumption rather than infrastructure.

Another issue clouding EM sentiment is that sharp rise in oil prices. While exporters of oil such as Russia, Colombia and Mexico may smile, the larger EM countries that import crude, led by China and India, are less thrilled. A stronger headwind from more expensive oil also extends to South Korea, Taiwan, Poland, South Africa and Turkey, notes Brown Brothers Harriman.

The EM trade can turn a lot rougher should oil continue its ascent. Further dollar strength alongside signs that China’s stimulus lacks global punch loom as triggers for an exit trade from EM. In that regard, a more challenging global environment will not spare Wall Street seeking to extend its latest record mark. This risk is flagged by US Treasury yields sitting at levels that suggest the Fed will cut rates this year, despite a resilient domestic economy.

michael.mackenzie@ft.com