Obama’s cry to arms, Brexit bitterness on display and why the US government wants to know how you eat Nutella

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Early voting data suggest that African-Americans will not vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at the same historic rate they turned out for Barack Obama, so the president is taking to the airwaves and campaign rallies to remind voters what is at stake.

Speaking in the crucial battleground state of North Carolina, Mr Obama said “the fate of the world is teetering”. He also faulted the new FBI probe into Mrs Clinton’s private server, despite having insisted he does not comment on FBI investigations. However, the latest leaked emails offer clues to who might be in — and out — of a Democratic White House. (FT, NYT)

The plea comes five days before the election and as the presidential campaign is virtually tied in some polls. (FT, NYT) Keep track of the 2016 presidential race with our daily US politics newsletter. Sign up here.

In the news

Fed flags December rate rise The Fed kept the target range for its benchmark rate at 0.25-0.5 per cent as it avoided stirring up markets just days ahead of the presidential election. However the US central bank signalled that an increase in short-term interest rates is in prospect as early as its next meeting amid a pick-up in inflation. (FT)

‘Boris, the dog was put down when its master decided it wasn’t needed’ Theresa May has been named The Spectator’s politician of the year at a remarkable awards ceremony dripping with acid-laden jokes that laid bare the tensions, betrayals and bitterness of Brexit. The prime minister launched into a series of risqué remarks, including a suggestion that Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary and a former leadership rival, was being lined up for political euthanasia. Meanwhile, a new report argues City of London bankers are too worried about losing their “passports” for access to the EU single market after Brexit. (FT)

Facebook nails mobile The social network beat analyst expectations on revenue and earnings as millions of marketers flocked to the platform as a place to reach users on their smartphones. But shares fell more than 8 per cent in after-hours trading on warnings that revenue growth could slow next year. It comes as October was the first month ever when more web pages were viewed on mobile and tablet devices than on desktops and laptops. (FT, Quartz)

Gawker settles with the Hulkster The website sued into bankruptcy by Hulk Hogan settled its dispute with the wrestler for a reported $31m, bringing an end to a legal action financed by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, who has also funded other suits against the site. (FT, NYT)

Russia gives rebels Friday deadline Moscow has called on rebels fighting in Aleppo to leave by Friday, offering to extend a moratorium on air strikes on the city, where more than a quarter of a million people are trapped. Meanwhile, Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president who has been accused of war crimes over the half-decade conflict, is on a media blitz to rewrite history with what Elliot Hannon calls an “attempted makeover” that is “chilling in the breadth and scope of its unblinking revisionism”. (FT, New Yorker, Slate)

It’s a big day for

Brexit The High Court will issue a ruling over whether Theresa May can trigger the process for the UK leaving the EU without a parliamentary vote. The case was brought by fund manager Gina Miller and others who question whether the prime minister can trigger Article 50 using prerogative powers without a vote by MPs. (FT)

Food for thought

An ugly divorce When Japan’s NTT DoCoMo agreed to buy a $2.7bn stake in Tata Teleservices, it looked like an ideal marriage: Asia’s largest telecom operator partnering with India’s biggest conglomerate to take on one of the continent’s most exciting markets. Eight years on, the partnership has descended into lawsuits and acrimony. Documents seen by the Financial Times shed light on the emerging market bet that went dramatically wrong. (FT)

A looming auto loan crisis In Brooklyn a dark side of booming car sales has emerged. As lending standards have eased, borrowers have taken on debt they may not be able to repay. Repossessions in the US hit 1.6m in 2015, the third-highest level on record for data going back 20 years. (FT)

Is the FBI trying to sway the US election? The leaks coming out of the bureau point to an agency that feels free to meddle in the presidential race, writes Adam Serwer. “The point is not that Clinton is innocent or not innocent, or that Trump is pro-Russian or anti-Russian. The point is that a presidential election should not depend on the ability of candidates to successfully intimidate or cultivate favour among American national-security agencies.” (Atlantic)

China’s fading magnetic pull With Southeast Asian leaders from the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand lining up to pay fealty to Beijing and distance themselves from Washington, their old ally, it is tempting to conclude that US influence in the region is in terminal decline. Despite this, the strategic balance of power has barely shifted and is unlikely to do so for the foreseeable future. (FT)

Uber is your new best friend Uber no longer wants just to deliver you or your dinner from point A to point B. Its new app aims to become an integral part of your daily life, including anticipating where you want to go, telling you where your friends are and suggesting things you may want to eat. The new feature is the ride-hailing service’s biggest product overhaul in four years. (FT)

Nutella: open to debate Just how much Nutella is too much for a single snack? That is the question the US Food and Drug Administration is seeking to answer, and it is looking to gather input from the public. Because Nutella is considered a “dessert topping” by the government, they have bigger serving sizes on their packaging. But Ferrero Rocher, the company that manufactures Nutella, argues that Americans instead primarily use it on toast and sandwiches. (Quartz)

Video of the day

FOMC? What FOMC? John Authers analyses how the US dollar weakened and the S&P 500 sold off as the chances of a Donald Trump victory appeared to rise. (FT)