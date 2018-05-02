Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, has defended his budget against criticism from the defence ministry, insisting that military expenditure will have a “massive increase” in coming years.

The spending row, which pits Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat, against Ursula von der Leyen, the Christian Democrat defence minister, is proving to be an early test of the durability of the grand coalition between Angela Merkel’s right-of-centre CDU/CSU bloc and their SPD rivals.

It also comes with Germany under pressure from the Trump administration to raise military spending, an issue that featured prominently in talks between the US president and Ms Merkel in Washington last week.

Donald Trump has insisted Germany live up to its Nato commitment to spend 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence. But it will fall far short of that target, at least during the current parliament.

Defence spending as a proportion of gross domestic product is set to decline from 2019. Figures from the defence ministry show that it will reach 1.3 per cent of GDP next year and then gradually tail off to 1.23 per cent by 2022.

The dilemma for Germany is that, with the economy continuing to grow strongly, it will have to spend billions more on its armed forces to meet the Nato target. Last year Sigmar Gabriel, the foreign minister at the time, argued that Berlin would have to spend €70bn a year on defence to reach the 2 per cent goal — almost double its military budget for 2017.

The ministerial row has as its focus the 2018 budget and the longer-term spending plan for the next four years. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Mr Scholz confirmed that both Ms von der Leyen and Gerd Müller, the minister for international development, had written to him to demand more money.

But he brushed off their criticism, saying his priority was to balance the budget and avoid any new borrowing. “Spending has risen massively, and it will continue to rise,” he said, referring to the defence budget. “Previous ministers would have been delighted with such additional investments in their ministries . . . There has been a massive improvement.”

Mr Scholz has been at pains to prove he is a worthy successor to Wolfgang Schäuble, the long-serving finance minister who delivered four balanced budgets in a row and was highly respected at home — and reviled abroad — as a tireless champion of fiscal prudence.

But Mr Scholz’s parsimony has left him vulnerable to attack from cabinet colleagues. Mr Müller, a member of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Ms Merkel’s CDU, said the funds earmarked for international development in 2019 were “insufficient”, and would translate into a €150m cut to the aid budget.

In their February coalition agreement, the CDU/CSU and SPD set a goal of spending 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product on development aid. Mr Müller said that, under Mr Scholz’s plan, that ratio would fall to 0.47 per cent of GDP next year.

Ms von der Leyen had earlier warned that if the spending plan was not changed, the defence ministry would have to axe a big international arms project.

Speaking on Wednesday, she said her ministry would have to secure more funding in the negotiations on the 2019-2022 spending plan. “We need to create . . . a solid financial perspective for our external security over the next few years,” Ms von der Leyen said.

Germany faced a number of big challenges, including fighting terrorism and the causes of migration, and stabilising Europe’s backyard, she said. “These are issues which will be of huge importance in the next few years and which need a solid financial foundation,” she said. “And Germany must do its bit.”