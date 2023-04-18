Money and relationships: a crash course
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Money Clinic with Claer Barrett news every morning.
Aligning our love lives and our financial lives is not always easy. Presenter Claer Barrett sources advice from Dr Nicola Sharp-Jeffs, founder of Surviving Economic Abuse, Tobi Asare from My Bump Pay, and Davinia Tomlinson, founder of Rainchq and author of Cash is Queen, on everything from talking about money in a relationship, the single tax, spotting the signs of financial abuse and planning for a baby.
This episode is taken from a recording of an event Claer hosted in partnership with FLIC, the FT’s financial literacy charity.
Want more?
Flying solo with your finances: managing money as a single person
Mind the gap! What women need to know about investing
Childcare in the UK: ‘Dysfunctional, unaffordable, inaccessible’
‘I was a victim of financial abuse’
If you would like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help. You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb. Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Jake Fielding and Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments