The US tomorrow will withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan and the country faces a potential economic catastrophe. The International Monetary Fund’s chief economist warns that emerging market economies can’t afford another ‘taper tantrum.’ Plus, FT contributing editor, Brendan Greeley, explains how US community banks played an instrumental role in keeping small businesses alive during the pandemic.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
