The US tomorrow will withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan and the country faces a potential economic catastrophe. The International Monetary Fund’s chief economist warns that emerging market economies can’t afford another ‘taper tantrum.’ Plus, FT contributing editor, Brendan Greeley, explains how US community banks played an instrumental role in keeping small businesses alive during the pandemic. 


Afghanistan faces ‘catastrophe’ as economy goes into meltdown

https://www.ft.com/content/504db1d2-239f-4388-a4db-4e9cd155d312


IMF’s Gopinath says emerging economies can’t afford ‘taper tantrum’ redux

https://www.ft.com/content/873ca2e8-63d2-40dd-842d-5409169166fa


How US community banks became ‘irreplaceable’ in the pandemic

https://www.ft.com/content/4face0c6-c1fb-47af-972b-8749e92b4baf


Wearables company Whoop valued at $3.6bn after SoftBank investment

https://www.ft.com/content/f3dde553-0aa1-4137-bc50-093b1003fa71


