Airbnb has disclosed it could raise as much as $2.5bn in its initial public offering

Airbnb disclosed on Tuesday that it could raise as much as $2.5bn in its initial public offering, and Brussels is still holding back on granting Britain a whole collection of Brexit rights and regulatory waivers. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why Jair Bolsonaro’s monthly subsidy to Brazilians is a double-edged sword.





