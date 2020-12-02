Airbnb has disclosed it could raise as much as $2.5bn in its initial public offering
Airbnb disclosed on Tuesday that it could raise as much as $2.5bn in its initial public offering, and Brussels is still holding back on granting Britain a whole collection of Brexit rights and regulatory waivers. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why Jair Bolsonaro’s monthly subsidy to Brazilians is a double-edged sword.
Airbnb looks to raise up to $2.5bn in IPO
EU keeps UK guessing on post-Brexit rights
