Dominic Raab and Priti Patel have announced (“UK opens door to citizenship for 300,000 HK residents”, May 28) that if China continued to breach the Joint Declaration and destroy the autonomy of Hong Kong by introducing a national security law, they would consider allowing British National Overseas passport holders to come to the UK to work and study for an extendable 12-month period. As much as I welcome this announcement, I wish to draw two matters to their attention.

First, there is a large group of Hong Kong people (known in the local community as “blue ribbons”) who are in open support of the Communist regime. Instead of being persecuted, they directly or indirectly participate in and facilitate the very persecution of the protesters in Hong Kong. While many of them have a BN(O) passport because they were born before 1997, they are clearly not the group of people who need the help of the British.

Secondly, many of the protesters currently on the streets were born after 1997 and thus do not have a BN(O) passport. Merely extending a helping hand to those who have a BN(O) will mean that they are excluded. This is neither fair nor just to them.

One easy way is to have a reviewing system to identify who are the genuine Hongkongers who need help. Those who were, or may be persecuted by the Communist regime, and only they, should be accepted. This should enable the UK to save the “wheats” of Hong Kong from the sickle of the Chinese Communists, without putting the tares into its warehouse at the same time.

Thomas Hoyle

Bowburn, Country Durham, UK