© Anadolu Agency/Getty

Roman bath A tourist swims in Cleopatra’s Pool in the ancient city of Hierapolis at the Unesco World Heritage site of Pamukkale in Turkey

© Reuters

Rescued Emergency personnel bring a woman to safety from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California

© Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Happy days Indian soldiers take part in a laughing yoga session in New Delhi

© Reuters

Time to talk Ri Son Gwon, head of the North Korean delegation, shakes hands with Cho Myoung-gyon, his South Korean counterpart, ahead of negotiations at the truce village of Panmunjom

© Jake C Salvador/AFP/Getty

Moving image Devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno mark the transfer of the image from Intramuros, Manila, to the Quiapo Church

© EPA

Up in arms Hundreds of Tunisians have been arrested in protests against austerity measures, increased prices of some goods and proposals to put up taxes

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Go away The Chanctonbury Ring Morris Men head to an apple orchard in Bolney, southern England, for a howling ceremony to expel evil spirits

© Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Fir flies A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition in the Irish town of Ennis

© Rob Pinney/LNP

Heirs and graces Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM, a radio station set up in 2008 in Brixton, south London, to help young people develop skills

© Alex Wong/Getty

Dummy run Stripper robots perform at a Las Vegas club on the eve of the CES 2018 consumer technology trade show

© Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mount up Women of India’s Border Security Force Daredevils motorcycle stunt team rehearse for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi

© Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP/Getty

Victim of war A Syrian couple mourn a child killed in an air strike on the besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus

© Dan Kitwood/Pool/Reuters

I spy Theresa May, Britain’s prime minister, joins children at the London Wetland Centre to publicise her policy to eliminate avoidable plastic waste

© Ronald Wittek/EPA

Pecking order American flamingos raise their heads in the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany