Roman bath A tourist swims in Cleopatra’s Pool in the ancient city of Hierapolis at the Unesco World Heritage site of Pamukkale in Turkey
Rescued Emergency personnel bring a woman to safety from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California
Happy days Indian soldiers take part in a laughing yoga session in New Delhi
Time to talk Ri Son Gwon, head of the North Korean delegation, shakes hands with Cho Myoung-gyon, his South Korean counterpart, ahead of negotiations at the truce village of Panmunjom
Moving image Devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno mark the transfer of the image from Intramuros, Manila, to the Quiapo Church
Up in arms Hundreds of Tunisians have been arrested in protests against austerity measures, increased prices of some goods and proposals to put up taxes
Go away The Chanctonbury Ring Morris Men head to an apple orchard in Bolney, southern England, for a howling ceremony to expel evil spirits
Fir flies A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition in the Irish town of Ennis
Heirs and graces Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM, a radio station set up in 2008 in Brixton, south London, to help young people develop skills
Dummy run Stripper robots perform at a Las Vegas club on the eve of the CES 2018 consumer technology trade show
Mount up Women of India’s Border Security Force Daredevils motorcycle stunt team rehearse for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi
Victim of war A Syrian couple mourn a child killed in an air strike on the besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus
I spy Theresa May, Britain’s prime minister, joins children at the London Wetland Centre to publicise her policy to eliminate avoidable plastic waste
Pecking order American flamingos raise their heads in the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany