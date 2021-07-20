Criminals have come up with frighteningly convincing ways of parting us from our hard-earned cash

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Would you fall for a £17,000 scam? You might think you are too smart to be duped by fraudsters, but under lockdown, criminals have come up with frighteningly convincing ways of parting us from our hard-earned cash. Claer Barrett talks to 31-year-old listener Jenny about how professional scammers conned her out of £17,000 after she clicked on a text message - and the battle she’s fighting with her bank to get the money back.

Bank fraud expert Steven McMillan provides practical advice about spotting scams and how criminals use ‘phished’ data to fool victims, and Gareth Shaw from Which? tells listeners how to get compensation if they fall victim.









See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.