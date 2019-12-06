Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Dark money has made it way into political advertising in the UK general election, buyout group CVC Capital Partners holds talks with Fifa and Real Madrid about creating new global football tournaments and Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Uber releases its first-ever safety report and Nancy Pelosi, instructs fellow Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Plus, the FT’s Anjli Raval breaks down Saudi Aramco’s $25.6bn IPO as Opec leaders meet in Vienna.

