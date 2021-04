Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon talks to Tom Tugendhat, head of the UK parliament’s foreign affairs committee, about the US decision to finally withdraw from Afghanistan. How will this affect the credibility of the western powers and their ability to conduct successful military interventions abroad?

