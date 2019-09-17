Tuesday 14:30 BST

What’s happening

● Wm Morrison led the UK supermarkets lower after August industry data suggested it had delivered the weakest sales among the big four operators.

Morrisons’ sales were down 1.8 per cent for the 12-week period ending September 7 compared with overall market growth of 0.9 per cent, Nielsen data showed. Sainsbury’s sales were flat for the period while Tesco and Asda fell 1.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively as the Aldi and Lidl discount chains continued to take market share.

“As [year-on-year] comparatives ease further over coming months we could see better growth, especially if we see some Brexit stockpiling. However, the same old problem remains for the big four — the discounters continue to eat most of the growth in the industry.” HSBC

● Sirius Minerals more than halved after the company scrapped a $500m junk bond issue that was the key plank in its financing package for a fertiliser mine in the North York Moors. Blaming market conditions for the failure, Sirius said it would slow the pace of development to save remaining cash during a six-month strategic review.

Analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove, which had made a $2.5bn credit facility available to Sirius contingent on the bond sale, called it a “significant negative for equity ownership”. Investors “will clearly price in either further equity calls from investors” as well as a possible part sale of the project at a discount to book value, JPMorgan said. The broker also cautioned that assumptions underpinning project valuations, such as estimated first production and operating costs, were no longer applicable.

Sellside stories

● UBS upgraded J Sainsbury from “neutral” to “buy” with a 240p-a-share price target.

“In the face of negative like-for-like [sales] driving margin contraction and plans to reinvest into the business to re-establish competitiveness, the market lost confidence in the equity story,” UBS said. “These concerns, however, are overdone in our view.” A UBS survey pointed to shopper perception of the brand recovering, which led the bank to expect like-for-like sales to stabilise by the Christmas quarter.

Stable sales “in tandem with tangible cost savings opportunity” should be sufficient to support a midterm earnings margin for Sainsbury’s core business of 2.3 per cent rather than the 2.1 per cent margin implied by the share price, UBS said. Nevertheless, UBS cut earnings forecasts for Sainsbury’s to reflect weaker returns from its bank. Competition in mortgage lending, higher capital consumption and a deposit franchise with a competitive disadvantage meant Sainsbury Financial Services would keep needing capital injections, which were a 20p-a-share drag on the current enterprise value, the broker estimated.

● Jefferies started coverage of InterContinental Hotels, Park Plaza owner PPHE and Accor with “buy” ratings.

Revenue per available room (revpar) — the lodging industry’s key metric — was “being driven by price increases rather than occupancy, a sign that the cycle is losing momentum”, said Jefferies. Nevertheless, revpar only turns negative when there is a sharp deceleration in GDP growth and the current global outlook does not justify taking such a negative view, the broker added.

Hotel operators that own their properties are much more exposed to moves in revpar than those that manage or franchise, so their sector discount should be deeper in the cycle’s late stages, Jefferies said. It set price targets of £62 and £22 on InterContinental and PPHE, with a €52 target on Accor.

InterContinental looks cheap after a disappointing first half of the year and has scope to pay special dividends by 2021 worth about 10 per cent of its market value, Jefferies said. Accor can re-rate on its “ongoing shift towards a more cash generative, asset-light business model” while PPHE offers “hidden value” that should narrow on improving investor awareness and progress with developments such as the Art’otel London Hoxton, it said.

Whitbread, the Premier Inn owner, was given a “hold” rating and £45 target. Whitbread cited Brexit uncertainty, a lack of short-term catalysts and a long path before German expansion makes any meaningful contribution to the group.

● Macquarie started coverage of Iraq explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum with an “outperform” recommendation and 315p price target.

Cash from Gulf Keystone’s 80-per-cent-operated Shaikan field in Kurdistan has transformed the company’s balance sheet while regular payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government since 2015 should provide the confidence to invest in the infrastructure needed to support a long-term target of trebling production, said Macquarie. “We flag that Shaikan production has been largely uninterrupted, even at the height of the regional conflict with Isis. In addition, at times strained relationships between the governments in [Kurdistan’s capital] Erbil and Baghdad have not resulted in any operational issues for Gulf Keystone.”

Having cleared out its boardroom in 2014 and 2015, Gulf Keystone has “a high quality management in place and we believe any lingering perceptions around the previous team and culture should be dismissed”, Macquarie added.

Daily newsletter Are you interested in the latest company news? Every morning our City reporter Cat Rutter Pooley covers the biggest business stories and delivers them straight to your inbox. Sign up here with one click

● In brief: Alfa Financial raised to “buy” at Investec; Autogrill rated new “buy” at UBS; Blue Prism raised to “hold” at Canaccord; Cembra raised to “outperform” at Credit Suisse; Churchill China rated new “buy” at Investec; DNA cut to “neutral” at JPMorgan; Equinor raised to “neutral” at JPMorgan; Eurazeo rated new “underperform” at Merrill Lynch; Johnson Matthey cut to “equal-weight” at Barclays; Learning Tech raised to “buy” at Panmure Gordon; Nexi raised to “buy” at Citigroup; Nobina rated new “outperform” at RBC; Novo Nordisk raised to “buy” at Citigroup; OMV raised to “overweight” at JPMorgan; P2P Global Investments rated new “buy” at Investec; Tele2 raised to “buy” at Berenberg; Telia raised to “hold” at Berenberg; Total raised to “overweight” at JPMorgan.

Read more

US stocks drop, havens rally after attack on Saudi oil facilities

For market updates and comment follow us on Twitter @FTMarkets