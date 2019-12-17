China took an important step towards projecting its growing military power further beyond its shores when its first domestically built aircraft carrier entered service on Tuesday.

The vessel was handed over to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) at a ceremony attended by Chinese president Xi Jinping at the naval base in Sanya on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

The new ship joins the Liaoning, the country’s first aircraft carrier which was refurbished from a rusty hull bought from Ukraine in 1998 and commissioned seven years ago.

The Liaoning has been used mainly for training purposes, but the new vessel could become the first Chinese aircraft carrier to take on more serious missions as Beijing aims to secure its trading routes and other interests around the globe.

“This is a major milestone along the path towards building a carrier-centric navy, which is what China clearly intends to have,” said Ryan Martinson, an expert on the Chinese navy at the US Naval War College.

The ship commissioned on Tuesday — named Shandong after a province in eastern China — is largely a copy of the Liaoning but has one-third more capacity, offering space for 36 aircraft.

Aircraft carriers are floating air bases from which fighter planes can take off and land, allowing militaries to engage in aerial combat far from home. They are also used in lift operations for invasion or humanitarian missions.

Equipping the Chinese Navy with such capabilities is part of a military reform programme launched by President Xi in 2015 intended to make China a “world-class” military force — on par with the US — by the middle of this century.

Prof Martinson said the primary operating area for the new carrier would be the waters between the first and second island chains, the strategic zones defined by the strings of major archipelagos that arc through the Pacific. For the past 20 years, the Chinese navy has been focused on acquiring the capability to break out of the first chain to move freely around the Pacific and beyond.

The waters between the two chains “would be a key battle space in any future conflict with the US, which is the Chinese military’s biggest concern”, Prof Martinson said. “But, China will need many more of [such carriers] and many years of training before it can hope to seize and maintain command of the sea in a contest against the US.”

Currently US carriers are larger and equipped with more diverse and capable aircraft. The US military also has decades of experience using them, including in combat.

The commissioning of the new ship could also fuel tension with China’s neighbours as it will be based next to the South China Sea, not far from Taiwan. As part of the sea trials that preceded official service, the Chinese navy sailed the vessel through the Taiwan Strait last month, a move seen in Taiwan as a threat.

“The new aircraft carrier will enable them to send such signals much more frequently, and to cover a much larger area than before,” said a military official in Taipei. “In the past, they were mostly practising. But from now on, they are going to gradually be capable of doing some real carrier-group operations.”

Beijing’s claims to most of the waters of the South China Sea, its construction and subsequent militarisation of artificial islands in those waters, and moves to block Vietnamese and Philippine ships in the area have led to a series of stand-offs in the area with fishing and prospecting vessels in recent years.

China’s aircraft carrier programme, first acknowledged in May 2010, calls for a fleet of at least six carriers. According to Chinese military experts, four of those six carriers would be powered by nuclear energy.

The Shandong underwent almost 19 months of sea trials, half a year longer than the trial period the Liaoning had needed, indicating significant technical challenges.

Satellite pictures and photographs that have appeared on Chinese websites show that China’s next domestically built carrier is already under construction in a Shanghai shipyard.