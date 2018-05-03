Theresa May thought she had solved her biggest Brexit conundrum, but by the end of a bruising meeting with cabinet ministers on Wednesday she had on her hands what one Whitehall official called “a dead parrot”.

Mrs May’s plan for a “customs partnership” with the EU, crafted over many months by her Brexit adviser Olly Robbins, was supposed to be acceptable to everyone in her party; instead Eurosceptics tried to kill the idea at birth. Now she has to go back to the drawing board.

Downing Street said “further work” would be done “as a matter of urgency”. Mrs May wants to publish details of Britain’s Brexit plan before a European Council at the end of June. The clock is ticking, but what are her options?

Option 1 — Reviving the ‘dead parrot’

Mrs May’s office insists that the customs partnership proposed on Wednesday is still alive, even after it was rejected by six cabinet members on the 11-strong Brexit negotiations committee.

Under the plan, Britain would mirror EU customs rules at its ports, collecting tariffs for Brussels, while maintaining the right to set its own tariffs and trade policy. It would remove the need for a UK/EU customs border, including in Ireland.

Mrs May has ordered more work to be carried out to try to convince Eurosceptics who believe that while the idea looks good in principle, in practice it would be unworkable and “trap” Britain in a customs union by default.

But the policy has been under detailed construction for months and Politico revealed on Wednesday that HMRC had already spent £680,000 on a contract with consultancy firm McKinsey to develop it.

Pro-Europeans say Mrs May should simply face down the Eurosceptics in her cabinet, if necessary putting the plan to a meeting of the full cabinet, which has a pro-Remain majority and includes many ministers loyal to the prime minister.

Bob Neill, a pro-European Tory MP, said: “She is making a real and genuine attempt to find a position that everyone can coalesce around and she should be supported in that.”

Option 2 — Plan B

Mrs May has also ordered more work on the second of two options floated by the government last August, the Eurosceptics’ preferred “maximum facilitation” plan — which would use technology to smooth borders.

The prime minister argued on Wednesday that this “max fac” proposal would not remove the need for a hard border in Ireland and would still create unacceptable barriers to trade with the rest of the EU.

Officials have been asked to see if it can be improved, but Joe Owen of the Institute for Government said that even if this “world-leading” plan was implemented it would still not remove the need for customs infrastructure in Ireland.

Mrs May would also face a major political problem if she bowed to pressure from Eurosceptics. Would she have enough votes for it to pass through the House of Commons, and then find favour in Brussels. EU negotiators have already expressed serious doubts about the viability of both the “max fac” model and Mrs May’s customs partnership.

Option 3 — A customs union

Mrs May says Britain will not be part of a customs union with the EU, but there may well be a House of Commons majority in favour, made up of Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats and pro-EU Tory rebels.

Julian Smith, chief whip, has warned Mrs May she could be defeated on the issue when the Commons debates a number of Brexit-related bills and in the final “meaningful vote” on the final exit deal in the autumn.

Mrs May’s customs partnership plan is intended to head off the rebellion by pro-European Tories, while keeping alive the Leavers’ dream of an independent trade policy. “If it worked, then we would support it,” said one pro-EU Tory.

If the prime minister wanted to play hardball, she could tell Boris Johnson and other Eurosceptic cabinet ministers that they have a choice: accept her hybrid customs compromise or have a full customs union imposed on them by parliament.

It would be a high-risk strategy: Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the 60-strong European Research Group, has mobilised against the customs partnership and there are rumours of potential ministerial resignations or a possible putsch against Mrs May.

But Tory Eurosceptics have so far accepted a number of compromises on issues such as the Brexit divorce bill and the terms of a transition deal, rather than stage a revolt that could bring down the government and put Brexit at risk.