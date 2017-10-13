Wells Fargo reports lowest return on equity since 2010

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Wells Fargo has reported its lowest return on equity in seven years as the US bank continued to count the cost of the sham account scandal — as well as misdeeds from more than a decade ago.

The-third quarter earnings were dented by a $1bn provision as the bank prepares for a settlement over alleged pre-crisis mortgage abuses. Federal and state agencies, including the Department of Justice, have been investigating Wells Fargo’s role in originating, underwriting and securitising home loans, including subprime mortgages.

Overall, the bank generated $4.6bn worth of net income compared with $5.64bn a year ago.

Shares in Wells, which have already missed out on a rally enjoyed by peers this year, dropped more than 3 per cent on Friday in the wake of the disappointing figures.

The figures also highlighted the bank’s struggles to draw a line under the sales practice scandal that erupted last year. Thousands of employees were under so much pressure to hit targets that they set up fee-generating accounts for customers who knew nothing about them.

Operating expenses rose from $13.3bn to $14.3bn, in part because of the costs of lawyers and other professionals dealing with the fallout.

Revenues too came under pressure, declining 2 per cent from a year ago to $21.9bn. Income from mortgage banking dropped 37 per cent to $1bn. The broader market has been hurt by weaker refinancing volumes.

Wells has also yet to get much of a boost from the Federal Reserve’s higher interest rates. The bank’s net interest margin, a closely watched measure of lending profitability, ticked down from 2.9 per cent the previous quarter to 2.87 per cent.

Return on equity in the quarter came in at 9.06 per cent, the first time since 2010 the metric has fallen beneath 10 per cent, according to Bloomberg data.

Tim Sloan, chief executive, said: “Over the past year we have made fundamental changes to transform Wells Fargo as part of our effort to rebuild trust and build a better bank.”