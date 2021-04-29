Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office have been marked by a flurry of executive orders and passage of the $1.9tn Covid-19 stimulus package, drawing inevitable references to former president Franklin Roosevelt’s sweeping actions to reshape US government in his famous 100 days of 1933. Here are five ways in which Biden compares to predecessors at this moment in his term.

Presidential actions

Biden has taken more presidential actions, which include executive orders, presidential memos and proclamations, than any other post-Roosevelt president, according to The American Presidency Project, an online archive.

Some have been symbolic, such as proclaiming his inauguration day of January 20 a “National Day of Unity”. Yet even excluding those, the number of actions from Biden has surpassed every newly elected president in his first 100 days, except Roosevelt.

Roosevelt signed 15 important bills in his first 100 days as the country reeled from the Great Depression. Biden’s one piece of signature legislation so far has been the stimulus package, though he is now promoting bills to authorise $2.3tn in infrastructure spending and $1.8tn to expand social programmes.

Biden has signed 42 executive orders in his first 100 days, more than any president in recent history. Half of them include reversals of the orders of former president Donald Trump, a greater number and proportion of U-turns from a previous administration than any of the past three presidents.

Biden has reversed more previous executive orders than any other recent president President Executive orders in the first 100 days Executive orders that include revocations of previous orders % of executive orders with revocations Biden 42 21 50 Trump 33 8 24 Obama 19 7 37 GW Bush 11 5 45

Political appointees

The president is expected to fill about 4,000 political appointee jobs in the US government, of which roughly 1,200 require Senate confirmation.

The Senate has confirmed 39 Biden appointees for key positions so far, which is more than George W Bush or Donald Trump at the same point in their presidencies, according to The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, which track about 800 key positions. The pace trails confirmations under Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

Biden is the first president in decades to see all of his original cabinet secretary nominees confirmed. (He withdrew Neera Tanden’s nomination to be his budget director.)

Approval ratings

Biden’s job approval stands at 57 per cent, according to pollsters at Gallup, essentially unchanged since his inauguration.

Presidents usually enter the White House with high approval ratings. Trump was an exception with a rating of just 44 per cent — the lowest of any president-elect since Gallup began asking the public in 1938.

Like Trump, Biden’s approval ratings are highly polarised: 94 per cent of Democrats approve of him but only 11 per cent of Republican do. This runs contrary to the message of unity Biden invoked at his swearing-in.

In fact, polling indicates that Americans are even more polarised now than they were during Trump’s single term. Biden’s 83-point partisan rating gap is the widest of the past four administrations.

Biden’s early job approval is the most politically polarised among recent presidents President Democrats (%) Independents (%) Republicans (%) Difference between Democrats and Republicans (% pts) Biden 94 58 11 83 Trump 9 36 86 77 Obama 92 64 28 64 GW Bush 31 61 93 62 Clinton 82 53 25 57

Consumer sentiment

American consumers have grown more optimistic since Biden took office in January, encouraged by the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the arrival of government stimulus cheques and strong job gains thanks in part to the fiscal boost.

According to the University of Michigan’s preliminary survey, consumer sentiment rose to 86.5 in April, representing the highest level since late March 2020 and an increase of 7.5 points since January.

Like approval ratings, consumer opinions are highly partisan. Since the 2020 election, Republicans’ expectations for the US economy have declined sharply while Democrats have grown more optimistic. The opposite trend followed Trump’s election in 2016.

Press conferences

Biden held his first formal press conference on his 65th day in office, waiting far longer than any president in modern history.

During the conference he touted the passage of his stimulus package and said his administration would aim to administer 200m coronavirus vaccines by the end of April, a target that has since been achieved.

Past presidents have not always relished meeting the White House press corps. Dwight Eisenhower said, at the start of a 1953 question and answer session with reporters, “I will mount the usual weekly cross and let you drive the nails.” Obama and Trump also held fewer press conferences than predecessors.