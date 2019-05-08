American Toyota dealers need slick patter these days. The Japanese car giant is cutting incentives for buyers. US sales have already slowed, fuelling an 8.1 per cent fall in net profits to ¥160bn ($1.4bn) in the year to March. That disappointment makes it much harder for investors to believe the company’s forecasts. It has promised to raise net profits 20 per cent this year, fattening US operating margins.

The US is Toyota’s biggest market, accounting for almost a third of sales. Revenues dropped 2.2 per cent Stateside. Toyota booked an operating loss in the region in the final quarter. Weaker sales here and at home, along with higher marketing costs, largely offset higher sales in China.

Conditions in the world car industry are drabber than a wet weekend in Nagoya. Toyota’s pledge to lift US operating margins by 500 per cent is optimistic. US sales fell 4.4 per cent in April. This was a steeper drop than a sector-wide fall there of 2.3 per cent.

The group should rely more on China. During April, Toyota sales there jumped 20 per cent. Asia is the sweet spot for the group that helped import the technologies of Detroit.

Investors could take little comfort from a statement in which achievement trailed so far behind aspiration. Returns have lagged peers for years. Buybacks are in a holding pattern. Dividends and total returns are down. Free cash flow was an unimpressive $254m for the year.

The stock, flat on the day, has nevertheless gained 7 per cent since December. At 8.6 times forward earnings, the stock is rated above Japanese and European peers. This does not fully discount US threats of a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese cars.

The volatile yen further imperils this year’s profits. Longer term, Toyota’s investments in Uber and Grab will not neutralise threats from ride-sharing. Dealership sales hotshots may be able to fast-talk their way out of buyer demands for a better deal. Shareholders still need financial incentives more than fine words.