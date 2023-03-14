Lay-offs in some sectors of the US economy have reached levels not seen since the height of the pandemic. Tech and banking sectors have been hit hard and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is bringing more uncertainty. But if headcount has to be cut, how should managers decide who to lay off ? Host Isabel Berwick hears from the FT’s US Financial Editor Brooke Masters on how companies are managing job cuts, and from Andy Milton, founder of the London Tech Network, who tells her about the effect of widespread lay-offs on tech workers in London.

Who to fire: how the biggest companies plan mass lay-offs

https://www.ft.com/content/cb8b5a61-e0fc-4254-9e77-e80e14296718

How not to fire people

https://www.ft.com/content/a19b4a08-3fcb-480f-aaa0-1f2ab607447e

