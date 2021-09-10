Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

https://www.ft.com/content/0b052bc2-c481-49c7-a645-c83e90f45ff1





A poll shows leading economists believe the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in 2022 due to inflationary pressures, the ECB says it will move to “a moderately lower pace” in its €1.85tn pandemic emergency purchase programme, and one of China’s largest property developers, Evergrande, faces the risk of default. Plus, the FT’s US Legal and Enforcement Correspondent, Stefania Palma, explains why regulators around the world are keeping an eye on the clash between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.





﻿Economists forecast quicker return to US interest rate rises than Fed projections

https://www.ft.com/content/0a7a4edd-b656-4d6a-b608-454241d0288e





ECB to slow bond-buying as Europe’s economy improves

https://www.ft.com/content/e8a78a9f-8e81-403a-a1be-9ad8e6199e72





SEC puts crypto industry on notice with Coinbase move

https://www.ft.com/content/66eca8c0-2d3a-4578-bd92-e604e2af054f





Evergrande liquidity crisis: why the property developer faces risk of default

https://www.ft.com/content/6d127e05-2208-4226-9cd1-ef2f7463cdf0





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

