Boris Johnson has been criticised for a lack of “empathy” after he refused to look at the photo of a child forced to lie on a pile of coats due to a lack of beds in an NHS hospital.

When pressed to look at the image of Jack Williment-Barr lying on the floor after he was admitted to Leeds hospital with suspected pneumonia last Tuesday, the prime minister took journalist Joe Pike’s phone.

Mr Pike, a reporter with ITV news, said “the PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket” after he repeatedly pushed him to look at the image of the four-year-old during an interview on Monday.

Mr Johnson eventually handed the phone back after looking at what he described as a “terrible, terrible photo”. He then apologised to the family, as well as “all those who have terrible experiences in the NHS”. Asked later why he had taken the phone, Mr Johnson dodged the question and instead pledged to rebuild “the whole of Leeds Royal Infirmary from top to bottom”.

The opposition Labour party has consistently highlighted the faltering performance of the health service and during the course of the election campaign the NHS has become the key issue for voters, outstripping Brexit in some polls.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, was dispatched to visit the hospital in the wake of the Conservative leader’s first major mis-step on the election campaign trail.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the incident showed Mr Johnson “just doesn’t care”, while the Liberal Democrats described it as “the moment the mask slipped.”

Tim Farron, the Lib Dem welfare spokesperson, said: “This shocking lack of empathy shows why Johnson is not fit to be prime minister.”

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, tweeted: “Don’t give this disgrace of a man 5 more years to carry on driving our NHS into the ground. Sick toddlers like Jack deserve so much better.”

The boy’s mother, Sarah Williment, told the Mirror newspaper that her son had been treated as soon as he arrived at Leeds hospital, but was forced to give his bed up for a new patient and left without one for more than four hours.

Dr Yvette Oade, chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Our hospitals are extremely busy at the moment and we are very sorry that Jack’s family had a long wait in our emergency department.

“We are extremely sorry that there were only chairs available in the treatment room, and no bed. This falls below our usual high standards, and for this we would like to sincerely apologise to Jack and his family.”

Labour used the picture of the boy in an ad that began running on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, with a link to the Yorkshire Evening Post article that first highlighted the story.

The text that accompanies the picture on the advert reads: “You can’t trust the Tories with our NHS. If the Tories win on Thursday patients will suffer 5 more years of this. Vote Labour to save our NHS.”

By 3.30pm on Monday, the ad had been seen by between 760,000 and 920,000 users across the two the social media platforms, and had cost the party between £4,600 and £5,999, according to Facebook data. It appeared to have been targeted mainly at women, with about two-fifths of the ad’s total impressions coming from women aged between 25 and 44.

Momentum, the pro-Labour campaign group, on Monday sent the video footage of Mr Johnson’s interview to its WhatsApp group with the message: “Does Johnson care? Of course not.” Momentum encouraged its members to “share this everywhere”, with links to the video on Facebook and Twitter.

Labour has overtaken the Lib Dems to become the biggest spenders in the UK on political ads on Facebook in the latest seven-day period for which there is data. The party poured almost £180,000 into ads on the social media platform and its subsidiary Instagram between November 29 and December 5.