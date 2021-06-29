Exercise and the city: fitness classes for urbanites 

From HIIT in Manhattan to tennis in Paris, we’ve found city workouts to get the pulse racing

Row big or go home – gym classes for the oar-some

Embrace the ergometer at these custom-made rowing sessions

Game, set and Paris match: where and how to play tennis in the French capital

The City of Light is well served for tennis courts — from the municipal to the pricey and private. Here is our guide to cracking le système

London’s best (and socially distanced) HIIT classes

Itching to get back to the gym? Here are five ways to work off the quarantine kilos

Hong Kong: the best boutique fitness in Central

For movers, shakers and spinners: where to find that workout fix

Yoga not your wellness bag? Try the lessons of the ninja

A virtual course in ninjutsu offers lessons for modern life

HIIT it where it hurts: NYC’s best high-intensity workouts

For seekers of a seriously good sweat: seven studios to push you to the limit  

Spin city: London’s best indoor cycling classes

For next-gen fitness fans: five spin studios to set your pulse and pedals racing 

Five apps for a flexible fitness schedule

From on-demand personal training and yoga classes to multi-city gym and class passes