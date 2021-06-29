Exercise and the city: fitness classes for urbanites From HIIT in Manhattan to tennis in Paris, we’ve found city workouts to get the pulse racing © Rowbots Row big or go home – gym classes for the oar-someEmbrace the ergometer at these custom-made rowing sessionsnew Game, set and Paris match: where and how to play tennis in the French capitalThe City of Light is well served for tennis courts — from the municipal to the pricey and private. Here is our guide to cracking le système London’s best (and socially distanced) HIIT classesItching to get back to the gym? Here are five ways to work off the quarantine kilos Hong Kong: the best boutique fitness in CentralFor movers, shakers and spinners: where to find that workout fix Yoga not your wellness bag? Try the lessons of the ninjaA virtual course in ninjutsu offers lessons for modern life HIIT it where it hurts: NYC’s best high-intensity workoutsFor seekers of a seriously good sweat: seven studios to push you to the limit Spin city: London’s best indoor cycling classesFor next-gen fitness fans: five spin studios to set your pulse and pedals racing Five apps for a flexible fitness scheduleFrom on-demand personal training and yoga classes to multi-city gym and class passes