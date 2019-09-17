Borat, a comedy Kazakh, once sang a patriotic ditty extolling the quality of local potash. Yorkshire folk can no longer sing along: financing for a $5bn fertiliser mine has unravelled. Sirius Minerals blames Brexit, bond markets and the government. Hype surrounding the project is more deserving of criticism.

It is a risky business digging deep mine shafts and boring a 23-mile tunnel to take fertiliser to port for shipment. Yorkshire potash might be as good as the Kazakh stuff. But the market for the variety that Sirius plans to mine — polyhalite — is poorly developed.

Sirius claims its resource will last a century, generating $1bn a year of free cash flow. The Lex headline “You cannot be Sirius” reflected the mood among sceptics. The government, which has jumped the shark in many respects, has sanely declined to prop up the project with loan guarantees.

Sirius sought state support only because a private fundraising was crumbling. The company could not place $500m in junk bonds, even at a sky-high yield of up to 15 per cent. JPMorgan therefore declined to put up a $2.5bn revolving credit facility.

With just £117m in uncommitted cash, Sirius was set to run out of money in October. Jamming on the project’s brakes gives the company six months to devise a Plan B. The likely solution is to recruit a backer with financial muscle. A rescuer would want a big chunk of equity. Sirius shares crashed 54 per cent on Tuesday partly on dilution fears.

That leaves the group’s market worth at just over £300m, one-fifth the peak value recorded a year ago by S&P Global. Small private shareholders are the main losers. Most institutions have given Sirius a wide berth.

They know how rarely mining projects succeed in the UK, a densely populated, highly-regulated country. But it is pertinent to wonder whether the group will ever achieve “first polyhalite” — a phrase to stir the hearts of all Kazakhs and Yorkshire people. Yorkshire potash may become a recurrent promise that, like fresh Cornwall tin, is never delivered.