The supply chain problems of US retailers are being exacerbated by computer programmes known as “Grinch bots” that are buying up the most sought-after holiday gifts in split-second online swoops.

The software has been primed to scan websites for in-demand products then snap them up as soon as they become available, prompting comparisons to the Christmas-stealing Dr Seuss character.

Entrepreneurs have built businesses around the tools, using them to buy products in bulk and then sell them at higher prices elsewhere. Other individuals use them to secure items on their own holiday shopping lists.

Some retailers, including Walmart and Target, are deploying technology in an attempt to block the bots.

Retailers and politicians were trying to crack down on bot abuse even before the pandemic, but an increase in their use, coupled with supply shortages, has added fresh urgency to their attempts. Bot traffic on retail sites increased by 73 per cent between October and November, according to Imperva Research Labs, a data and cyber security firm.

That is one reason why consumers had found so many products were out of stock this holiday, said Sandy Carielli, Forrester’s principal analyst. According to Adobe Analytics, online shoppers faced 258 per cent more out-of-stock messages this November than in November 2019.

The artificial scarcity that bot operators created was hurting retailers, Carielli said, because it drove away regular customers who knew they could not compete with the software in the race to buy products. Bots targeting goods from limited-edition trainers to video games are adding to pressures already anxious over their ability to meet intense consumer demand after a year of supply chain disruptions.

“To me, they (bots) are not that different from viruses, spam or robocalls,” said Chuck Bell, programs director for Consumer Reports. The non-profit organisation raised the alarm four years ago and was contacted almost immediately by the office of Chuck Schumer, the US Senate leader, Bell said.

Walmart’s efforts to combat bot activity include an online queueing system for popular items © Walmart

The New York Democrat, who in 2016 passed legislation to limit brokers’ ability to hoard tickets for concerts and sporting events, reintroduced “Stopping Grinch Bots” legislation with three fellow Congressional Democrats last month. Two earlier attempts to pass the bill failed in 2018 and 2019.

Retailers are urging Congress to pass a bill called the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers) Act, which would force online marketplaces to verify the identity and bank details of “high-volume” sellers.

The legislation, which the industry hopes would also deter organised retail crime gangs, defines high-volume sellers as third parties that have made 200 or more sales worth $5,000 or more in the previous year. Online marketplace owners lobbied against the bill as “flawed, biased legislation”, but Amazon recently backed a modified House version.

Bots’ “parasitic activity” was driving traffic surges that no retailer can accommodate, said Pam Murphy, chief executive of Imperva Research Labs. Last year’s release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles drove bot traffic on retail sites up by 788 per cent month-on-month, she said. This year, bot traffic nearly doubled the week the Nintendo Switch OLED was launched.

Retailers had little power to stop the bots, said Professor Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. “There is nothing that retailers can do to intervene where people are buying inventory and artificially raising prices just to take advantage of shortages,” he said: “It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s one which really doesn’t have a remedy until normal services and supply becomes back in balance.”

Some retailers are trying, however. Walmart, which last year said it had blocked more than 20m bot attempts on its site within 30 minutes of the PlayStation 5’s release, now audits purchases and cancels bot orders when it finds them, according to spokeswoman Megan Schussler.

Walmart’s customers can now wait in a virtual queue, receiving updates of when they will be able to buy their desired toy or gaming console while they shop for other items.

Target, similarly, said it continually enhanced its tools and technology to track and block common bots.

The industry is focusing increasingly on the resale websites where products snapped up by bots are typically offered to consumers at higher prices. Those sites vary widely, from large platforms such as eBay, Amazon or Craigslist, to tiny one-man operations set up by individuals to sell on just the products they have managed to get their hands on using bots.

Although third-party marketplaces find it challenging to determine if a product was acquired through inventory hoarding practices, Murphy said Congress could potentially make them liable.

Bell, of Consumer Reports, warned that treating shopping bots as merely a seasonal problem risked the issue losing urgency once the holiday season is over.

“I expect that the ‘Grinch bot’ problem will continue to expand in its scope and reach,” Bell said. “So Congress will have little alternative but to make it illegal to deploy the bots, and encourage more involvement by retailers and law enforcement to rein it in.”