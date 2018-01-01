Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

If going boldly captured the spirit of man’s early endeavours in space, going frugally sums up the coming era. No one claims an ability to pave the way to the final frontier more cost effectively than Elon Musk and SpaceX, his private space company.

Stage one in the group’s plan is on track, slashing launch costs with reusable rockets. Stage two involves a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet. Pulling this off will have early investors over the moon. Later entrants will not climb so high.

“Beam me up, Scotty” might never be a real command, but “take me home, Alexa” soon could be. Self-driving cars will provide the business case for SpaceX’s plans. According to Morgan Stanley, global mobile data traffic is set to grow about 200 times over the next 20 years — the vast majority of which will be needed for autonomous vehicles. While traditional wifi will handle most of this, about 10 per cent will require satellite-based systems.

SpaceX has found fame with its rocket launches (and landings), but the company estimates that by 2025 these will only account for $5bn out of $35bn in revenues. Satellites will generate the rest. Reusable rockets are just the starting point in transforming satellite broadband.

Bringing down satellite production costs is the next big hurdle. Achieving this will be a gradual process as the company begins deploying the initial network of 4,000 satellites.

Paying for all this will require calls on the markets. At present, revenues are estimated at about $1bn, with earnings of no more than $100m. A valuation of $21bn, according to a private funding round last July, puts SpaceX up with the frothiest of Silicon Valley offerings.

The two-thirds operating margin the company expects from its satellite business goes some way to justifying this. A public offering before this phase completes could mean sizeable returns.

Yet the company says an IPO could be as distant as its ambitions to colonise Mars. By that point, the trajectory of the SpaceX earnings rocket may well have flattened out.