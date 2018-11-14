Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The ecommerce giant plans to put big new offices in Long Island City, in New York, and Arlington, Virginia, ending the 14-month long search for a second headquarters. So why these two cities? The FT’s Shannon Bond explains Amazon’s decision and what these new headquarters tell us about the future direction of its business.





Contributors: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor and Shannon Bond, San Francisco correspondent. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Aimee Keane.