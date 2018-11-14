Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

The ecommerce giant plans to put big new offices in Long Island City, in New York, and Arlington, Virginia, ending the 14-month long search for a second headquarters. So why these two cities? The FT’s Shannon Bond explains Amazon’s decision and what these new headquarters tell us about the future direction of its business.


Read Shannon’s latest reporting here.


Contributors: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor and Shannon Bond, San Francisco correspondent. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Aimee Keane.

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast