Seven years after Egypt caught the imagination of the world with a popular uprising that seemed to upend six decades of military rule, the Arab world’s most populous country is still trapped in the tentacles of autocracy. Elections this week will surely return Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, another president from the army selling himself as a beacon of stability in a region on fire. It has been a dispiriting exercise, even in light of the limited options currently available to Egyptians.

President Sisi, a former military intelligence chief and defence minister, came to power in 2013 after toppling the Islamist government of the Muslim Brotherhood, elected after President Hosni Mubarak’s 30 years of dictatorship were ended by the 2011 Tahrir Square rebellion.

Mr Sisi acted after mass protests were staged against the Muslim Brotherhood, now banned, which used its year in power not to govern Egypt but to colonise its institutions. After Mr Sisi’s coup, the army and security services violently repressed Islamists and then ensnared all dissenters — jailing liberals and leftists who had opposed both Mr Mubarak and the Brothers.

Mr Sisi’s popularity was beyond question when he was first elected president in 2014. Four years on, in spite of economic hardship and jihadist attacks that Egypt’s securocrats are struggling to control, few doubt he would still win a free and fair election. Yet that is not what happened this week.

Wall-to-wall banners and billboards of Mr Sisi are omnipresent on buildings and boulevards. The regime has suppressed not only critical media but off-message sycophants; this was not a political contest but a marketing campaign.

The only other contestant is an effusive Sisi supporter there to make up the numbers. Real potential opponents were swept aside, including two former generals: Sami Anan, chief of staff under President Mubarak, who is still under arrest; and Ahmad Shafik, a former air force commander and Mubarak prime minister, who ran against the Brotherhood in 2012 but was bundled unceremoniously out of this race.

Why, then, if President Sisi is lord of all he surveys, was he so rattled? Former government colleagues say he could not countenance the idea of being opposed by former comrades from the army — the only institution he knows and trusts — since this would create the impression of military splits. “He is very uncomfortable with being criticised,” says one, “but his main worry was candidates within the military — you can’t really criticise them without having it splash over everybody else.”

That is one of at least three layers of paradox that come with army rule, however iron-fisted. First, Mr Sisi had already created an impression of military division, firing army chief of staff Mahmoud Hegazy in October and spy chief Khaled Fawzy in January. The apparent reasons were, respectively: an embarrassing jihadi ambush of Egyptian troops and leaks that the government was backing US president Donald Trump’s pro-Israel position on Palestine, while pretending to oppose it. Both were exposed by foreign media.

Second, the extent to which Mr Sisi relies on a shrinking circle of generals and spies was also exposed. “He has very few civilian advisers [and] he will tend to ask the security apparatus, most of all, military intelligence”, says one former cabinet colleague. “Everything else he takes with a big grain of salt.” Another former colleague says he has little use for his cabinet, using a security cell attached to it to drive decisions.

He has eliminated all dissent, in a way my generation has not seen before, and I suspect not even under Nasser

At the same time, the army under Mr Sisi has re-entrenched its power, ringfenced its considerable privileges and expanded its sprawling business empire. Yet because the Sisi worldview regards politics as a synonym of subversion, that turns the army into the only political game in town.

Mr Sisi has thus recreated the model that has scarred Egyptian and Arab politics since the so-called Free Officers and the charismatic Gamel Abdel Nasser took power in 1952: the army against political Islam, or men on horseback versus men in turbans, with almost nothing in between.

“He has eliminated all dissent, in a way my generation has not seen before, and I suspect not even under Nasser,” says a former liberal politician.

Any audit of the extinction of liberties and crushing of independent opinion and autonomous organisations under Mr Sisi might make it sound analogous to fascism. But it does not feel that way. Not for nothing are Egyptian jokes retold around the Middle East.

As a former minister puts it: “We have a pluralist society without pluralist political ethics.” But, he adds: “You may see a political figure emerging around some big issue that we can’t currently foresee.”

Another former politician says Mr Sisi has restored the security state, uniformed and unreformed, except for its sharper claws. Still, he argues, the job now is to forge a new consensus calling for protection of the rule of law and an inclusive politics. Then, Mr Sisi’s main service to his country may turn out to have been sweeping aside Egypt’s old political debris, including the parties that emerged from Tahrir Square but failed to harness the energy of Egypt’s young people.

“For the young,” he says, “it is a clean slate now and that, frankly, is our best option for the future.”

david.gardner@ft.com