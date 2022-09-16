© Bruno Staub

From left: William wears Fendi wool jacket, £2,450, wool trousers, £580, and sunglasses, £760. Bunney single gold earring (throughout), £1,710. Charlie wears Fendi wool jacket, £2,150, wool trousers, £620, and cotton and leather hat, £385. Ring, model’s own

William wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Lurex jumpsuit, £2,315. Backpack, stylist’s own

William wears Paul Smith cotton shirt, £325, wool trousers, £400, and shearling bucket hat, £235. Cutler & Gross acetate glasses, £365. Bunney sterling-silver ring, £360, and sterling-silver necklace, £1,340

William wears Dior cotton polo shirt, £610, cotton poplin boxer shorts, £310 each, and cotton and wool jogging trousers, £1,150

Charlie wears Hermès technical canvas, leather and shearling coat, £18,600

William wears Prada wool rollneck, £1,200, and nylon trousers, £880. Pantherella cotton socks, £13.50. John Lobb oxgrain-leather shoes, £1,255. Bracelet, model’s own

William wears Burberry wool-mix sweater, £950. Palace cotton hat, £48

Charlie wears Louis Vuitton silk shirt, £1,460, and cotton jacquard shorts, £960

William and Charlie both wear Loewe mohair sweater, and denim jumpsuit, both POA. Bracelet, model’s own

Charlie wears Miu Miu shearling jacket, £4,900, silk cotton polo shirt, £950, jersey shorts, £760, and cashmere socks, £280. John Lobb calf-leather shoes, £1,270. Ring, model’s own

From left: William wears Cape Gang stretch-Lycra cape, £30. Charlie wears Fendi wool jacket, £1,980, and metal bracelet, £330. Ring, model’s own

William wears Alexander McQueen cotton poplin shirt, £188, and wool gabardine trousers, £569. Bracelet, model’s own

Models, William Darby and Charlie Brock. Hair, Charlie Brock at Goodmans barbers using Uppercut Deluxe. Photographer’s assistant, Robin Bernstein. Digital operator, Luke Bennett. Fashion assistant, Mitja Olenik. Production, Virgilia Facey at Gather