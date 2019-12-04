Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin step back from their day-to-day roles at Alphabet, US senator Kamala Harris drops out of the 2020 presidential race and the 70th-anniversary summit of Nato begins on a fractious note. Plus, US House Democrats have accused Donald Trump of abusing his office for political gain. The FT’s Peter Spiegel unpacks the report that will pave the way for articles of impeachment and a trial in the Senate.

