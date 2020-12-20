UCLA team finds link between Covid-19 and stroke risk
US scientists believe they have discovered why coronavirus increases the risk of a stroke, and can cause strokes in people who had no known risk factors.
The connection between the Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and strokes had been observed but was previously unknown.
Researchers used a silicone model to mimic intracranial atherosclerosis, a condition in which arteries become clogged with a sticky substance called plaque, limiting blood flow to the brain and increasing the risk of a stroke.
They showed that the higher pressure of the blood flow increases the production of a molecule called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2, which the coronavirus uses to enter cells on the surface of blood vessels.
“The underlying mechanisms ... are critical to understanding the association of Sars-CoV-2 infection with cerebrovascular events,” the researchers, led by Naomi Kaneko and Sandro Satto of the School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in the medical journal Stroke.
China to prioritise food and logistics workers
China will prioritise high-risk workers in transport and logistics, not just healthcare workers, in its coronavirus vaccination programme, officials said at the weekend.
Cui Gang, head of the National Health Commission’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said port and airport workers, as well as people employed in cold-storage logistics, would be on the front line for jabs.
Fresh food market and public transit employees would also be a priority, he added.
Mr Cui said it was important to protect people against external threats as well as domestic transmission of the virus.
“Everyone has also noticed that several [outbreaks] might be related to imported cold chain logistics,” he said, referring to China's disputed claims that recent imports of frozen food have been contaminated with the coronavirus.
Jiang Honghua makes dishes at her food stall in Wuhan as life in the Chinese city, once the centre of the coronavirus pandemic, has returned to normal
China has blamed Brazilian pork, Russian squid, Argentine beef and US chicken, among other products, for bringing in the virus but the World Health Organization maintains such contamination is unlikely.
Mr Cui said lower-priority workers should not worry about a delay in their vaccination. “We still have many effective prevention and control methods, such as personal protective equipment, wearing masks in public places, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
Zeng Yixin, the head of the Vaccine Research and Development Team of the Joint Prevention and Joint Control Mechanism of the State Council and the Deputy Director of the National Health Commission, said it remained unclear how long the vaccine's protection would last.
“It must be emphasised that the virus was discovered less than one year ago, so it is too early to say for how long the vaccine can protect,” he said. “We need to follow up and research continuously.”
South African variant ‘similar to new UK mutation’
South African scientists said they are working with the World Health Organization to investigate a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is sweeping the country.
The 501.V2 variant was identified by a genomics team led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, health minister Zweli Mkhize said at the weekend.
It is believed to be the same as or a similar variant to the mutated virus found in parts of England in recent weeks. Nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, and one each in the Netherlands and Australia, according to the WHO.
The South African platform, known as KRISP, has sequenced hundreds of samples from across the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Dr Mkhize said.
“In addition, clinicians have been providing anecdotal evidence of a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture - in particular noting that they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no comorbidities presenting with critical illness,” he said.
Dr Mkhize said the evidence suggested that South Africa's current second wave is being driven by this new variant.
South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed 10,939 more cases on Saturday, bringing the national total to 912,477 and 254 new fatalities. The official death toll stands at 24,539.
A nurse obtains a throat swab for a Covid-19 test in Johannesburg
News you might have missed …
Greece will receive a first batch of vaccine against Covid-19 on December 26 and plans to start vaccinating healthcare workers the next day, prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday. Medical staff at five public hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki will be the first to receive jabs, he said.
Colombia recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases so far on Friday as the government confirmed it had secured 40m doses of vaccine to combat the disease. The health ministry said it had registered 13,277 new cases in a 24-hour period, beating the previous highest total set on August 19.
An oxygen machine exploded at a private hospital in southeastern Turkey on Saturday, killing at least 10 Covid-19 patients, the official Anadolu news agency reported. More than 50 people, including doctors, medical staff and security guards, suffered injuries while trying to transfer patients, the hospital told the agency.
The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the world’s first non-emergency authorisation for a Covid-19 vaccination. The agency said data showed the level of protection afforded seven days after the second injection of the vaccine is more than 90 per cent.
Nike said its sales and profits recovered faster than expected in the third quarter and offered a bullish outlook for the coming months despite store closures prompted by a second wave of Covid-19 infections. For the three months ending November 30, Nike sales rose 9 per cent to $11.2bn, as net income rose 12 per cent to $1.3bn.
The US commerce has added drone manufacturer DJI to a list of sanctioned Chinese companies which it says have been involved in helping carry out human rights abuses. DJI’s drones have been used to deliver supplies during the pandemic without human contact and spray surfaces with disinfectant.
Shares in Hurricane Energy have plunged by nearly a third as the oil producer warned investors they faced dilution or even being left with “no value”, Hurricane said in May it could not sustain “fractured basement” production in the North Sea. The company has also been hit by the crash in petroleum prices.
Pharmaceutical distributor McKesson said FedEx Express would transport the first batches of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines in the US this week, while FedEx said it had earmarked $4m to supply the vaccine to nonprofit organisations, including Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and Heart to Heart International.
