The British government is poised to sign off a $2bn loan guarantee for Saudi Aramco as London seeks to host the stock market flotation of Saudi Arabia’s state energy group, billed as the largest ever initial public offering.

The UK Treasury confirmed that it had carried out substantial due diligence and was now “finalising” the credit backstop with the world’s largest oil producer through its UK Export Finance (UKEF) group.

UKEF provides overseas buyers of UK goods and services with credit lines and guarantees in order to procure from the UK. But one person familiar with the transaction described the move as a “desperate” attempt to secure the Saudi Aramco IPO. Another said the timing was “suspect” as it coincides with the UK bid.

A UK Treasury spokesperson said: “We will be providing Saudi Aramco with support in the form of credit guarantees to procure from the UK. This builds on previous support for UK exports as part of Saudi Aramco joint venture projects.”

In recent years, UKEF has provided Saudi Aramco with nearly £500m in support of UK exports as part of two joint venture projects. The most recent was the Sadara chemicals project — a joint venture with Dow Chemical established in 2011.

The Treasury denied that the deal was linked to any broader attempt to lure the kingdom into carrying out a London listing. “It’s completely separate to that,” one official said.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia plans to sell 5 per cent of Saudi Aramco in a 2018 stock market flotation as the kingdom pursues an ambitious economic reform agenda driven by the powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who says the company could be worth $2tn.

A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain © Reuters

A spokesperson from Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said this week the London Stock Exchange has made a “very strong case” for the listing. Mrs May travelled to Riyadh earlier this year with LSE chief executive Xavier Rolet.

As London and New York battle with global exchanges to win the Saudi Aramco IPO, it has emerged that a foreign flotation alongside one on the domestic Tadawul exchange is just one option for Saudi Aramco’s privatisation. The kingdom is also weighing the private sale of a stake to strategic investors, the Saudi finance minister told the FT.

An anti-corruption purge in Saudi Arabia and rising tensions with Iran have compounded fears about political risk associated with the kingdom, which could also undermine any push for an international listing, said two people familiar with the IPO preparations.

Still, western officials say Saudi authorities are looking for the best offer.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is considering whether to loosen London’s flotation standards and plans to create a “premium” listing category that would exempt state-controlled entities such as Saudi Aramco from some rules that could harm minority shareholders.

The UK credit guarantee comes as concerns about the legal risks of a US listing put the focus on London. In the first confirmation that the kingdom is turning away from a US flotation, President Donald Trump told reporters on his Asia tour: “Right now, they’re [Saudi Arabia] not looking at it, because of litigation, risk and other risk, which is very sad.”

The UK has identified the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc as a priority trading partner for post-Brexit trade. Liam Fox, Britain’s secretary of state for international trade, said annual exports to the six-member alliance were worth £30bn — more than exports to China and almost twice the value of exports to India.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the UK’s leading GCC trade partners and because of the existing relationships and relative ease of access, British officials are focusing on these two states. Mrs May has appointed financier Ken Costa as special representative for Vision 2030, the Saudi economic strategy, to develop a better links with the kingdom.

“In the coming months UKEF will be running a series of exporter events to help connect British suppliers with Aramco to fully realise the mutual benefits of this support,” the UK Treasury spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Courtney Weaver in Washington

