Britain’s new approach to EU defence

The UK this week published a paper setting out how Britain and the EU should develop foreign and defence policy after Brexit. The document is another sign that Theresa May’s government is taking a more realistic approach to Europe after June’s botched general election.

Earlier this year, the prime minister caused alarm in Brussels when she warned about the potential fallout for European security policy if the Brexit negotiations ended without a deal. In her Article 50 letter to the EU, she wrote: “A failure to reach agreement would mean our co-operation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened.”

That comment was criticised by EU leaders who were incensed that Britain seemed ready to “blackmail” them on such a vital issue if they failed to concede to the UK’s Brexit demands.

This week’s “Future Partnership Paper” is far more constructive in tone. It says the UK will continue to support EU military operations and sanctions efforts after Brexit. It talks about how the UK and EU need to continue agreeing “joint positions on foreign policy as part of a deep security partnership”.

The document concludes with a ringing declaration that “the UK is unconditionally committed to maintaining European security”.

Lord Peter Ricketts, the UK national security adviser from 2010-12 and an architect of Franco-British defence co-operation, welcomes the new tone. “I think some of the rhetoric about ‘Global Britain’ had left the impression that we were going to be towing ourselves out into the mid-Atlantic,” he says. “It’s welcome that the new paper emphasises our shared efforts and shared values with the Europeans and that we are committed to European security.”

However, he insists that politicians need to recognise that the UK’s clout in EU decision making will be diminished after Brexit:

“It is important that we would still be interested in contributing to European military missions. But let’s be clear: we won’t be in on the prior decision making about whether or not to launch them.”

Some pro-European activists make this point more scathingly, suggesting the authors of the paper are utterly deluded about the role Britain will play in European defence policy.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Jonathan Lis, deputy director of British Influence, a pro-single market foreign affairs think-tank, said an “endearingly pathetic (or supremely arrogant) delusion transcends [the] paper: we are the UK, thus we still get to control [the] show from behind scenes.”

He gave the example of sanctions policy. In recent years, the UK has imposed sanctions on Iran, Russia and others as part of a collective effort by all 28 EU states. But, he wrote, there is no acknowledgment in this week’s document that the situation will change. “We won’t ‘co-operate’ on sanctions, we’ll follow [the] EU or nothing. They’re bigger than we are.”

Lord Ricketts believes this week’s paper is still a long way from resolving the problems that Brexit poses for security co-operation. The biggest challenges, he says, lie in policing and counter-terrorism, matters covered by UK participation in the EU’s Justice and Home Affairs pillar.

“JHA is where you get into EU legal agreements that you have to find a way of prolonging. You are dealing with issues like European databases and arrest warrants and legal texts that we have to agree to. European defence, the area covered by this week’s paper, is much more about political decisions than legal texts.”

However, Lord Ricketts believes the document is particularly significant in what it implies for the wider EU negotiation.

The British are now saying they are unconditionally committed to maintaining European security. “I don’t see how you can make such a declaration and then suggest we can have no deal and walk away,” he says, concluding:

“We can’t expect to have this very close co-operation on security and foreign policy and, at the same time, a very hard and acrimonious Brexit. So let’s be consistent and accept once and for all that ‘no deal’ is a totally unrealistic outcome.”

Hard numbers

UK unemployment rate falls to lowest level in 42 years

Britain’s labour market set a new record for employment in the three months to the end of July, but the rise in the number of people in work was accompanied by a further squeeze in real pay, writes Gavin Jackson.

The percentage of people unemployed fell to 4.3 per cent in the three months to the end of July, compared with 4.4 per cent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The fall established a new record for the lowest unemployment rate since 1975.

However, wage growth, both including and excluding bonuses, did not accelerate from an annual pace of 2.1 per cent.

Analysts had expected unemployment to remain steady at 4.4 per cent and wage growth to increase to 2.3 per cent.

The ONS estimates that real wages were 0.4 per cent lower in the three months to the end of July compared with a year earlier, as consumer prices have increased faster than wages.