It’s been one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We’re spending this episode talking to FT reporters and Ukrainian entrepreneurs about the costs of this war: How individuals' lives have been uprooted, how the country’s economy has been turned upside down, and how global markets such as food and energy have been transformed.

Clips from CNN, BBC, NBC, PBS, Al Jazeera English

For further reading:

Conflict with Russia hangs over Ukraine’s recovery

Something for the weekend: the year of Ukraine

Marking a year in the Ukraine war

He wanted an adventure. He ended up in Ukraine’s most brutal war zone

On Twitter, follow Ben Hall, (@hallbenjamin) Emiko Terazono, (@EmikoTerazono) Tom Wilson (@thomas_m_wilson) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)