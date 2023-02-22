The costs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
It’s been one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We’re spending this episode talking to FT reporters and Ukrainian entrepreneurs about the costs of this war: How individuals' lives have been uprooted, how the country’s economy has been turned upside down, and how global markets such as food and energy have been transformed.
Clips from CNN, BBC, NBC, PBS, Al Jazeera English
