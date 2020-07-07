Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have all said they would temporarily block Hong Kong’s authorities from accessing user data despite threats from the government, the US claims its small business bailout programme has kept 51.1 million people in work during the pandemic, and foreign students at US universities and schools will no longer be eligible to stay in the country if their courses move fully online due to coronavirus. Plus, the FT’s Eric Platt will report on the dangers associated with day trading.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.