In this encore episode, Dan Drezner, writer and professor of international politics, discusses his book, "The Ideas Industry: how pessimists, partisans and plutocrats are transforming the marketplace of ideas" with former host Cardiff Garcia. They also talk about the global populist wave, identity-based politics, and how to resist the temptation to say yes to everything. This episode was originally published on September 29, 2017.





Music by Podington Bear.