A huge new surveillance system for share trading on US markets is set to come into effect today after securities regulators rejected a last-minute request from stock exchanges to delay its introduction.

Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, late on Tuesday said he was “not in a position to support” a delay to the so-called consolidated audit trail, or CAT.

The first phase of reporting to CAT, which was born out of the chaos of the 2010 flash crash, was due to start on Wednesday morning.

The long-planned surveillance tool had been designed to compile detailed information of orders and trades for the US equity and options markets — but it is unclear whether the exchanges will be in a position to feed any information into it today.

In a hectic 24 hours, the main US exchanges — New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and CBOE Global Markets — requested a one-year postponement of CAT’s implementation, citing cyber security concerns. Other delays in the timeline of milestones for the scheme were also requested.

Responding late on Tuesday, Mr Clayton said the exchanges, had “[made] clear that they will not meet that deadline and certain other deadlines” relating to CAT’s introduction.

“However, I am not in a position to support the issuance of the requested relief on the terms currently proposed,” he said in a statement.

Addressing the exchanges’ worries over hacking, Mr Clayton said protecting information submitted to the CAT was “of paramount importance” and that he was “open to various paths for addressing cyber security matters”.

CAT was proposed after the 2010 flash crash when stocks gyrated rapidly and inexplicably, leaving market participants and regulators scratching their heads over what had caused the tumult.

It has been hit by persistent delays as well as criticism that it is more of a costly sideshow than a vital mechanism for regulators to quickly find vital information on the US equities market.

Fears over cyber security have also been fuelled by the recent hacking of Equifax and an unrelated SEC reporting system.

Mr Clayton said he would continue to engage with the exchanges over their concerns and that he had instructed staff to make themselves available.

He added: “I urge [the exchanges] to continue their efforts to work cooperatively with each other and to meet their responsibilities as promptly as practicable.”

