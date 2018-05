Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The economist and former deputy governor of the Bank of England joins the FT's John Authers to debate the power of government agencies and the unelected officials leading them, including those at the helm of institutions like the Federal Reserve. It's the subject of his recent book, Unelected Power: The Quest for Legitimacy in Central Banking and the Regulatory State. Music by Podington Bear.