● Infineon dropped on a cautious response to the chipmaker’s €9bn cash bid for US peer Cypress Semiconductor. The price, which was 30 per cent funded by a planned share issue, was equivalent to 19.5 times Cypress’s current year earnings.

“At first glance, we think the proposed deal appears expensive on an enterprise value multiple basis, and we think its success will likely depend on the ability to extract sales synergies to generate a strong return on capital,” said UBS. It liked the potential synergies from Cypress’s reliance on auto and internet-of-things end markets, accounting for more than two-thirds of sales.

Citigroup questioned whether Infineon was wise to dilute its product range with in-car information systems, having previously focused on the higher-growth safety and powertrain applications.

“Our initial view is that the overall risk-reward profile of the deal is unfavorable, as scale and diversification benefits are more than offset by diminished positioning appeal, hard-to-substantiate revenue synergies and execution/regulatory risks. As such the deal requires investors to take a longer-term leap of faith, which we believe will prove hard amidst an uncertain near-term demand backdrop.” Citi

● Kier led the FTSE 250 fallers on a profit warning. The UK engineering outsourcer lowered full-year earnings guidance by about 30 per cent to reflect lower highways maintenance spending, delays to a customer’s fibre network rollout and stalled construction projects. Andrew Davies, Kier’s recently appointed chief executive, also announced £15m of restructuring costs.

The warning meant Kier, which raised cash at 409p a share with a rights issue in December, would swing back into net debt by the full year, said Liberum. It forecast a £70m adverse swing in cash, resulting in £36m of net debt.

● Scapa slumped by the most on record after the industrial tape maker said ConvaTec, the medical products maker, was cancelling a contract worth £23m a year. The Aim-listed company said ConvaTec had no grounds to cancel the contract, which had three years left to run, and had filed to a US federal court for an “action for declaratory judgment”.

The news came two weeks after Scapa said Heejae Chae was stepping down as chief executive after 10 years with the company.

“From our understanding a declaratory judgment does not typically implicate damages, but simply provides legal certainty on the dispute at hand. However, Scapa has indicated it will defend its right under the [contract] and pursue all rights and remedies . . . Assuming the issue remains contained to the ConvaTec contract, we believe this would be a loss of revenue in the region of C$30m. Assuming typical gross margins, we believe this contract loss could see earnings downgrades circa 20% on an adjusted basis. However, this is subject to error and we expect more financial guidance from the company in the coming days and weeks.” Berenberg

● Jefferies downgraded Tate & Lyle, the food ingredients maker, to “underperform” from “hold” with a 660p target price. It said the stock was at a 30 per cent premium to “near-identical peer Ingredion” in spite of second-half headwinds, ambitious 2020 guidance and the risk that management would pursue an expensive acquisition or a break-up strategy.

Tate’s full-year guidance of broadly flat to low single-digit earnings per share growth “strikes us as difficult to achieve” given a rising tax burden and a tough year-on-year comparison, given 2018 benefited from a £6m windfall profit from its Sucralose sweetener, Jefferies said. It expected growth from Tate’s specialist ingredients business to be too slow to offset pressure elsewhere, particularly as US corn prices have spiked higher.

On the US threat to impose trade tariffs on Mexico, Jefferies called the spat “unhelpful” for sentiment but “directionally in the price”. Nevertheless, any escalation might make 2020 high-fructose corn syrup contract pricing more difficult, Jefferies added.

● Credit Suisse upgraded BT to “outperform” from “neutral” with a 280p target.

The main reason for the upgrade was an increased confidence in BT’s ability to return to sustainable operating earnings growth from 2021, Credit Suisse said. BT’s four-year low enterprise value versus earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation added to conviction and offset any short-term impact of a recent cut to 2020 guidance, the broker said.

The stars were finally aligning for BT’s Openreach wholesale division, Credit Suisse said. Citing a more pro-investment stance at regulator Ofcom, the accelerating adoption of fibre in the UK and improving build economics, it forecast fibre-to-the-premises adoption to hit 50 per cent within 10 years, generating a 14.5 per cent pre-tax return on capital employed for BT.

Credit Suisse also highlighted that BT’s Champions League broadcast rights were back up for auction in early 2020. Ditching content could boost BT’s free cash flow by up to £200m by 2020, supporting a fair value per share of 330p, it said.

● Jefferies downgraded Ocado, the online grocery systems developer, to “underperform” from “hold” with a 600p target. The stock’s current valuation “assumes an unequivocal commercial success of the Ocado Smart Platform for its existing customers” as well as a near threefold expansion of its warehouse network, the broker said.

Ocado’s £8.2bn equity value appears to price in another 150 customer warehouses, in addition to the 38 planned currently, said Jefferies. It estimated that existing contacts were worth just 210p a share, suggesting around 780p was being pinned on future deals.

Jefferies worried about Ocado’s reputation being harmed by a slow start to its landmark deal with US retailer Kroger for 20 warehouses. A “moderate build in capacity utilisation” might undo scale benefits and drag on profit margins, it said, adding: “The additional circa 5 per cent of gross fees payable to Ocado could stretch the economics of the venture, especially in the early stages of capacity being installed. The biggest risk is that the second wave of [warehouse] openings will be significantly reduced from the expected total of 17.”

● In brief: Adevinta rated new “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Aurubis cut to “hold” at Kepler Cheuvreux; Beazley cut to “hold” at Investec; BioMérieux rated new “underperform” at Merrill Lynch; Charles Taylor rated new “buy” at Canaccord; CompuGroup rated new “buy” at Kepler Cheuvreux; DiaSorin rated new “buy” at Merrill Lynch; Experian raised to “equal-weight” at Morgan Stanley; Grifols rated new “overweight” at Morgan Stanley; Informa cut to “neutral” at Goldman Sachs; Ipsen raised to “buy” at UBS; Lagardère upgraded to “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Loungers rated new “buy” at Liberum; Mediclinic raised to “neutral” at Merrill Lynch; Pirelli upgraded to “hold” at Berenberg; SDX Energy rated new “buy” at Peel Hunt; Sartorius rated new “underperform” at Merrill Lynch; Scout24 raised to “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Wacker Chemie raised to “hold” at Berenberg

