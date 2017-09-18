UK calls for new security treaty with EU after Brexit

The UK and EU must agree an “ambitious” new security treaty to combat terrorism and organised crime or the continent will face “increased risks” post-Brexit, the British government has warned.

Unveiling its strategy for future co-operation on Monday, the UK firmly ruled out the idea that the UK should copy existing intelligence arrangements between the EU and non-member states such as the US, Australia and Iceland, saying this would result in a “limited patchwork” of protection that would “fall well short” of current capabilities.

Instead, the UK said it wanted “close links” including a “bespoke relationship” with Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, which officials confirmed would involve ongoing membership of the body.

UK police chiefs are particularly keen to maintain participation in shared systems including Europol, the European Arrest Warrant, the SIS II — a database of real-time crime alerts — and Ecris, the European Criminal Records Information System.

But the proposals acknowledged the multiple barriers to co-operation, including the question of how Britain can enjoy continued access to EU databases while leaving the direct jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. It said that an alternative “dispute resolution” mechanism will be a necessary part of any new partnership.

A number of non-EU states already share fingerprint and airline passenger data with the EU but this “piecemeal approach” to future UK-EU co-operation would have “limited value, and would risk creating operational gaps for both the UK and for its European partners,” the paper said.

Instead, the UK said that its geographical proximity to European neighbours, the volume of cross-border movements between the UK and the EU, and the “high degree of alignment” in the scale and nature of the threats faced “call for a new, more ambitious model for co-operation”.

This represents a significant shift in tone from Theresa May’s March letter triggering Article 50, which stated that a failure to reach a suitable divorce agreement would mean “our co-operation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened”.

The warning was interpreted in Brussels as evidence that the UK was using its security strengths as leverage in the negotiations. The EU’s security commissioner has since confirmed, however, that the UK could theoretically pay for continued membership of Europol after Brexit.

Commenting on the paper David Davis, Brexit secretary, said that together with the EU, the UK had developed “some of the world’s most sophisticated systems in the fight against crime because cross-border co-operation is absolutely crucial if we’re to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice”.

“That is why we want to build a new partnership with the EU that goes beyond any existing relationship it has with non-member states, so we can continue countering these cross-border threats together,” he added.

Amber Rudd, home secretary, said the terror attacks in London, Manchester and elsewhere in Europe had been “stark reminders” of the “shared and evolving threat the UK and our EU partners face”.

“That is why it is crucial — for the security of the UK and the continent — that we continue and enhance our co-operation after we leave the EU,” she said.